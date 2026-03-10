We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

AI Model Identifies Rare Endocrine Disorder from Hand Images

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 10 Mar 2026

Acromegaly is a rare, intractable disease that typically begins in middle age and causes enlargement of the hands and feet, changes in facial appearance, and abnormal bone and organ growth. More...

Because the condition is uncommon and progresses slowly, diagnosis is often delayed, exposing patients to preventable complications and reduced survival. Researchers now report a privacy-conscious artificial intelligence (AI) system that detects acromegaly using hand photographs rather than facial images. 

Endocrinologists at Kobe University (Kobe, Japan) developed a deep learning method that analyzes standardized photographs of the back of the hand and a clenched fist. The design deliberately avoids facial features and palm line patterns to reduce the chance of personal identification. The workflow reflects areas clinicians already inspect for disease‑related changes. The goal is to integrate a screening step that fits real‑world outpatient practice.

Investigators conducted a multicenter observational study to train and test the model. The dataset comprised more than 11,000 images collected from 725 patients at 15 medical institutions across Japan. Focusing on nonfacial hand views facilitated broad participation by addressing common privacy concerns among potential contributors.

In validation, the model achieved very high sensitivity and specificity for acromegaly recognition from hand images. In head-to-head comparisons, its performance surpassed that of experienced endocrinologists reviewing the same photographs. The researchers emphasize that the tool is designed to complement, not replace, clinical judgment, with the aim of supporting timely referral and reducing diagnostic oversight in routine care. The findings were published in The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism in 2026. 

“Frankly, I was surprised that the diagnostic accuracy reached such a high level using only photographs of the back of the hand and the clenched fist. What struck me as particularly significant was achieving this level of performance without facial features, which makes this approach a great deal more practical for disease screening,” said Yuka Ohmachi, graduate student at Kobe University.

“We believe that, by further developing this technology, it could lead to creating a medical infrastructure during comprehensive health check-ups to connect suspected cases of hand-related disorders to specialists. Furthermore, it could support non-specialist physicians in regional healthcare settings, thus contributing to a reduction of healthcare disparities there,” said Hidenori Fukuoka, endocrinologist at Kobe University.

Latest AI News

Channels

Critical Care

view channel
Machine-Learning Model Predicts Preeclampsia in Late Pregnancy
Single Heart Attack Shot to Revolutionize Cardiac Care
Single Mid-Wave Infrared Thermal Camera Enables Noncontact Vital Signs Monitoring...

Spray-Type Technology Coats Transplant Organs with Immunosuppressants to Prevent Rejection

Organ transplantation is often the only life-saving option for patients with severe organ failure. However, immune rejection remains one of the biggest obstacles to successful transplantation. To prevent rejection, patients typically take immunosuppressive drugs for life, which can lead to serious side effects such as an... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Fluorescence Probe Paired with Engineered Enzymes Lights Up Tumors for Easier Su...
Minimally Invasive Procedure Effectively Treats Small Kidney Cancers
Neurostimulation Implant Reduces Seizure Burden in Drug-Resistant Epilepsy
Image: The new procedure can help surgeons remove cancer while protecting major vessels and bile ducts (Photo courtesy of Adobe Stock)

Surgical Robot Makes Complex Liver Tumor Surgery Safer and Less Invasive

Tumors located in the caudate lobe of the liver present a major surgical challenge. This deep section of the liver sits close to critical blood vessels, making traditional surgical access difficult and... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
VR Training Tool Combats Contamination of Portable Medical Equipment
Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Image: The revolutionary automatic IV-Line flushing device set for launch in the EU and US in 2026 (Photo courtesy of Droplet IV)

Revolutionary Automatic IV-Line Flushing Device to Enhance Infusion Care

More than 80% of in-hospital patients receive intravenous (IV) therapy. Every dose of IV medicine delivered in a small volume (<250 mL) infusion bag should be followed by subsequent flushing to ensure... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Printable Molecule-Selective Nanoparticles Enable Mass Production of Wearable Bi...
Smartwatches Could Detect Congestive Heart Failure
Versatile Smart Patch Combines Health Monitoring and Drug Delivery
mage: The EHR–driven tool could help doctors intervene earlier to protect transplanted kidneys (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

EMR-Based Tool Predicts Graft Failure After Kidney Transplant

Kidney transplantation offers patients with end-stage kidney disease longer survival and better quality of life than dialysis, yet graft failure remains a major challenge. Although a successful transplant... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Image: The Nevisense uses a non-invasive procedure that combines EIS technology with AI to provide in-depth skin analysis (photo courtesy of SciBase)

AI-Enabled Platform Supports Clinical Decision-Making in Melanoma Detection

Visual examination remains the foundation of dermatologic assessment for suspicious skin lesions, and many dermatologists are confident using clinical and dermoscopic techniques. However, studies show... Read more

Business

view channel
Medtronic and Mindray Expand Strategic Partnership to Ambulatory Surgery Centers...
FDA Clearance Expands Robotic Options for Minimally Invasive Heart Surgery
WHX in Dubai (formerly Arab Health) to debut specialised Biotech & Life Sciences...
Image: Medtronic’s intent to acquire CathWorks follows a 2022 strategic partnership with a co-promotion agreement for the FFRangio System (Photo courtesy of CathWorks)

Medtronic to Acquire Coronary Artery Medtech Company CathWorks

Medtronic plc (Galway, Ireland) has announced that it will exercise its option to acquire CathWorks (Kfar Saba, Israel), a privately held medical device company, which aims to transform how coronary artery... Read more

