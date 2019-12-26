We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Greiner Bio-One

Download Mobile App




Self-Cleaning Surface Repels Drug-Resistant Bacteria

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 26 Dec 2019
Print article
Image: A new wrap repels everything that comes into contact with it, including viruses and bacteria (Photo courtesy of Georgia Kirkos/ McMaster University)
Image: A new wrap repels everything that comes into contact with it, including viruses and bacteria (Photo courtesy of Georgia Kirkos/ McMaster University)
A new study shows how a flexible plastic wrap that combines a hierarchical wrinkled structure with chemical functionalization can reduce bacterial adhesion, biofilm formation, and the transfer of bacteria through an intermediate surface.

Developed by researchers at McMaster University (Hamilton, ON, Canada), the new plastic surface, which resembles conventional cling-wrap, is based on hierarchical wraps that can reduce Gram positive methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) and Gram negative Pseudomonas aeruginosa colonization by 87% and 84%, respectively. The effectiveness of the surface was studied using electron microscope images, which showed that virtually no bacteria could transfer to the new surface. In addition, the surfaces remain free of bacteria even after coming into contact with a surface contaminated with Gram negative E. coli.

The antibacterial properties are the result of broad liquid repellency of the engineered surfaces, and the presence of reduced anchor points for bacterial adhesion on the hierarchical structure. The wrap, which is fabricated using scalable bottom-up techniques, can form an effective cover on a variety of complex objects, making them superior to top-down and substrate-specific surface modification methods. The wrap can be applied onto door handles, railings, intravenous (IV) stands and other surfaces. The treated material is also ideal for food packaging, where it could stop the accidental transfer of bacteria from raw chicken, meat and other foods. The study was published on December 13, 2109, in ACS Nano.

“Inspired by the water-repellent lotus leaf, the new surface works through a combination of nano-scale surface engineering and chemistry; the surface is textured with microscopic wrinkles that exclude all external molecules,” said senior author Leyla Soleymani, PhD, of the department of mechanical engineering. “We're structurally tuning that plastic; a drop of water or blood, for example, simply bounces away when it lands on the surface. The same is true for bacteria. This material gives us something that can be applied to all kinds of things.”

Related Links:
McMaster University


Print article

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

AI

view channel
Artificial Intelligence Helps Detect Rare Diseases
New AI Platform to Analyze NHS Radiological Scans
AI Places Confidential Health Information at Risk
Image: A new study suggests that computer algorithms can identify skin lesions better than expert dermatologists (Photo courtesy of MedUni Vienna/ Shutterstock).

AI Outperforms Humans in Diagnosis of Skin Lesions

A new study shows that artificial intelligence (AI) machine-learning (ML) classifiers outperform human experts in the diagnosis of pigmented skin lesions. Researchers at the Medical University of Vienna... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Automated Injector Enables Contrast Dose Management
Implantable Ultrasound Technology Opens Blood-Brain Barrier
Fluoroscopic Grid Aids Surgical Anatomic Alignment
Image: Male sexual dysfunction is common after inguinal hernia repair (Photo courtesy of iStock)

Male Sexual Dysfunction Common After Hernia Repair

Many men experience sexual dysfunction or pain during sexual activity after inguinal hernia surgery, claims a new study. Researchers at Penn State College of Medicine (PSU; Hershey, PA, USA) conducted... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
External Collection Device Manages Female Urinary Incontinence
Home Cervical Cancer Testing May Replace Pap Tests
Informal Sharing of Breast Milk Gains Popularity
Image: Water Births are safe for both mother and child (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)

Water Births Are No More Risky Than Land Births

A new study suggests that water births are safe, and that women who take advantage of them sustain fewer first and second-degree tears. Researchers at the University of Michigan (U-M; Ann Arbor, USA)... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Sensory Shoe Insoles Help Prevent Diabetic Foot Ulcers
Focused Ultrasound Relieves Tremors in Parkinson's Patients
Mobile Platform Helps Identify Unilateral Spatial Neglect
Image: The ID-Cap ingestible event marker gelatin capsule and ID-Tag (Photo courtesy of etectRx)

Ingestible Marker Reliably Tracks Ingestion Events

A novel ingestible event marker helps clinicians overcome the challenges of patient non-adherence to medication regimens. The etectRx (Gainesville, FL, USA) ID-Cap system is comprised of a gelatin capsule... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Tiny Polymer Stent Could Treat Pediatric Urethral Strictures
Human Torso Simulator Helps Design Brace Innovations
3D Bioprinting Rebuilds the Human Heart
Image: Lego-like replaceable drug cartridges and LEDs help target specific neurons of interest (Photo courtesy of KAIST).

Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells

A soft neural implant operated by a smartphone can deliver multiple drugs and colored light to control Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, addiction, depression, and pain, according to a new study.... Read more

Hospital News

view channel
New Children’s Hospital Transforms California Healthcare
Noisy Hospitals Face Threat of Decreased Federal Compensation
Orthopedics Centre of Excellence Planned for Guy’s Hospital
Image: An NFER system allows researchers to track nurses\' movements in real time (Photo courtesy of Jung Hyup Kim/ MU).

Nurse Tracking System Improves Hospital Workflow

An innovative system uses a combination of manual observation and non-intrusive tracking sensors to track intensive care unit (ICU) nurses in real time. Developed at the University of Missouri (MU;... Read more

Business

view channel
IoT-Enabled Healthcare Equipment Market Projected to Reach USD 69.7 Billion by 2...
AI in Medicine Projected to Reach USD 17.02 Billion by 2024
MEDICA Healthcare Forum to Present New State-of-the-Art Solutions
Illustration

Global Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market to Reach USD 9.1 Billion by 2026

The global vital signs monitoring devices market was valued at USD 4.7 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period 2019-2026 to reach USD 9.1 billion by 2026.... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Hospital News
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net
Copyright © 2000-2019 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE