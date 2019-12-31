We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Ampronix, Inc

Download Mobile App




Prehospital Plasma Transfusion Ups Trauma Patient’s Survival

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 31 Dec 2019
Print article
Image: Blood plasma administration provides a survival benefit during long transport times (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)
Image: Blood plasma administration provides a survival benefit during long transport times (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)
Plasma transfusion during transport for patients with severe trauma is associated with greater survival if the transport takes more than 20 minutes, according to a new study.

Researchers at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC, PA, USA), the U.S. Army Institute of Surgical Research (USAISR; Fort Sam Houston, TX, USA), and other institutions conducted a post-hoc analysis of the Prehospital Air Medical Plasma (PAMPer) and the Control of Major Bleeding After Trauma (COMBAT) clinical trials to clarify how prehospital plasma transfusion and transport time affected 28-day mortality. In all, 626 patients in both clinical trials were randomly assigned to receive either standard care or 2 U of thawed plasma, or crystalloid-based resuscitation.

The results of the analysis showed a significant overall survival benefit for plasma, after adjustment for injury severity, age, and clinical trial cohort (COMBAT or PAMPer). In addition, a significant association was detected to prehospital transport time. Increased mortality was observed in the crystalloid-based resuscitation group when prehospital transport was longer than 20 minutes, which was not observed in patients that received prehospital plasma. No serious adverse events were associated with prehospital plasma transfusion. The study was published on December 18, 2019, in JAMA Surgery.

“Patients who received prehospital plasma were 47% less likely to arrive at the emergency department with coagulopathy than those who had not received plasma. This association held only for patients who were in transport for longer than 20 minutes,” concluded lead author Anthony Pusateri, PhD, of USAISR, and colleagues. “The present findings have important implications for the treatment of patients with traumatic hemorrhage when surgical care and in-hospital transfusion may be delayed, such as in military settings, in rural and remote trauma, and in civilian disaster scenarios.”

Blood plasma is a yellowish-colored liquid component of blood, also called the “extracellular matrix” of blood cells. Along with platelets, plasma serves an important function and thanks to clotting factors, helps repair damage to blood vessels and stanching bleeding. Frozen plasma can be kept at -25°C or lower for up to three years, and can be used for five days after thawing. Civilian and military clinical practice guidelines call for early transfusion of plasma in cases of severe trauma and hemorrhagic shock so as to achieve a plasma-to-red-blood-cell ratio of 1:1 to 1:2.

Related Links:
University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
U.S. Army Institute of Surgical Research



Print article

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

AI

view channel
Artificial Intelligence Helps Detect Rare Diseases
New AI Platform to Analyze NHS Radiological Scans
AI Places Confidential Health Information at Risk
Image: A new study suggests that computer algorithms can identify skin lesions better than expert dermatologists (Photo courtesy of MedUni Vienna/ Shutterstock).

AI Outperforms Humans in Diagnosis of Skin Lesions

A new study shows that artificial intelligence (AI) machine-learning (ML) classifiers outperform human experts in the diagnosis of pigmented skin lesions. Researchers at the Medical University of Vienna... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Male Sexual Dysfunction Common After Hernia Repair
Automated Injector Enables Contrast Dose Management
Implantable Ultrasound Technology Opens Blood-Brain Barrier
Image: Balloon Dilation is safe for sleeve gastrectomy stenosis (Photo courtesy of iStock)

Balloon Dilation Effectively Treats Sleeve Gastrectomy Stenosis

Endoscopic balloon dilation (EBD) appears to be a safe, minimally invasive alternative to surgical revision for sleeve gastrectomy stenosis (SGS), according to a new study. Researchers at NYU Langone... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
External Collection Device Manages Female Urinary Incontinence
Home Cervical Cancer Testing May Replace Pap Tests
Informal Sharing of Breast Milk Gains Popularity
Image: Water Births are safe for both mother and child (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)

Water Births Are No More Risky Than Land Births

A new study suggests that water births are safe, and that women who take advantage of them sustain fewer first and second-degree tears. Researchers at the University of Michigan (U-M; Ann Arbor, USA)... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Sensory Shoe Insoles Help Prevent Diabetic Foot Ulcers
Focused Ultrasound Relieves Tremors in Parkinson's Patients
Mobile Platform Helps Identify Unilateral Spatial Neglect
Image: The ID-Cap ingestible event marker gelatin capsule and ID-Tag (Photo courtesy of etectRx)

Ingestible Marker Reliably Tracks Ingestion Events

A novel ingestible event marker helps clinicians overcome the challenges of patient non-adherence to medication regimens. The etectRx (Gainesville, FL, USA) ID-Cap system is comprised of a gelatin capsule... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Tiny Polymer Stent Could Treat Pediatric Urethral Strictures
Human Torso Simulator Helps Design Brace Innovations
3D Bioprinting Rebuilds the Human Heart
Image: Lego-like replaceable drug cartridges and LEDs help target specific neurons of interest (Photo courtesy of KAIST).

Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells

A soft neural implant operated by a smartphone can deliver multiple drugs and colored light to control Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, addiction, depression, and pain, according to a new study.... Read more

Hospital News

view channel
New Children’s Hospital Transforms California Healthcare
Noisy Hospitals Face Threat of Decreased Federal Compensation
Orthopedics Centre of Excellence Planned for Guy’s Hospital
Image: An NFER system allows researchers to track nurses\' movements in real time (Photo courtesy of Jung Hyup Kim/ MU).

Nurse Tracking System Improves Hospital Workflow

An innovative system uses a combination of manual observation and non-intrusive tracking sensors to track intensive care unit (ICU) nurses in real time. Developed at the University of Missouri (MU;... Read more

Business

view channel
Global Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market to Reach USD 9.1 Billion by 2026
IoT-Enabled Healthcare Equipment Market Projected to Reach USD 69.7 Billion by 2...
AI in Medicine Projected to Reach USD 17.02 Billion by 2024
Illustration

Global Anesthesia Machines (Mobile & Standalone) Market to Reach USD 7.78 Billion by 2022

The global anesthesia machines market was valued at about USD 6.7 billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% to USD 7.78 billion in 2022, driven mainly by an increasing number of surgeries worldwide.... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Hospital News
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net
Copyright © 2000-2019 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE