Intuitive Anesthesia Systems Offer Broad Safety Profile

By HospiMedica International staff writers

Posted on 28 Oct 2020



Image: Then new A9 anesthesia system (Photo courtesy of Mindray)

New anesthesia systems help ensure comprehensive patient safety throughout the perioperative period, from induction to recovery.



The Mindray Medical (Shenzen, China) A8 and A9 anesthesia systems were designed based on deep insights regarding the clinical workflow of the operating room, that lead to the use of an intuitive graphical user interface that ease anesthesiologist workload. An 18.5" capacitive touchscreen with 360-degree positional rotation provides up to ten customizable profiles to address different clinical scenarios or use requirements. An automated pre-use system check helps ensure proper function, with a graphical display of errors, and which can be scheduled at any time needed.



Using high flow nasal cannula oxygen (HFNC), the new systems extend safe apnoeic time from 8 to up to 30 minutes to help clinicians intubate more easily. Automatic controlled anesthesia (ACA), an assistive technology that automatically adjusts fresh gas and vaporizer output so as to rapidly reach preset target end-tidal agent and inspiratory oxygen concentration ensures accurate and stable levels of anesthesia. Additionally, powerful protective ventilation toolkits--such as transpulmonary pressure monitoring--are incorporated to reduce the incidence of post-operative complications.



Both systems feature ICU-quality ventilation technologies to protect the patient's respiratory system throughout the perioperative period. Both systems also include a volume exchanger, an innovative sub-system that delivers precise and reliable ventilation to patients with rapid wash-in and wash-out time. Clinical decision-support tools, such as the Optimizer, AA measurement, and AA prediction, suggest the most efficient gas flow to reduce waste. And an electronic anesthetic gas scavenging system (e-AGSS) monitors waste gas scavenging flow rate and indicates anomalies.



“Mindray is committed to improving outcomes by providing all-round safety to patients, clinicians and the environment. We believe these systems are a clear testament to that,” said Ralph Zhao, general manager of sales and marketing, patient monitoring and life support at Mindray. “State-of-the-art technologies address the needs of clinicians during the entire perioperative period, allowing them to administer accurate, stable and safe anesthesia to patients, while minimizing the risks of human error, reducing workload, and lowering the environmental impact from the OR.”



Both systems can also be physically connected to other Mindray devices to create a highly integrated anesthesia workstation. They can also seamlessly connect to multiple hospital information systems using Mindray's flexible integration solution, so caregivers can check on a patient's status anywhere, anytime.





