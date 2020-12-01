We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
ADVANTECH SERVICE-IOT CO., LTD. TAIWAN BRAN

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
06 Dec 2020 - 09 Dec 2020
Virtual Venue
ECISM LIVES 2020 – 33nd Annual Congress of European Society of Intensive Care Medicine
07 Dec 2020 - 11 Dec 2020
Zdravookhraneniye 2020
09 Dec 2020 - 18 Dec 2020
Virtual Venue
Medical Fair Asia 2020

Monitoring Technology Keeps COVID-19 Vaccines Safe

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 01 Dec 2020
Print article
Image: The OneVue Sense monitors vaccine storage temperatures (Photo courtesy of Primex)
Image: The OneVue Sense monitors vaccine storage temperatures (Photo courtesy of Primex)
An automated environmental monitoring platform can help administrators prepare for the pending global rollout of COVID-19 vaccines.

The Primex (Lake Geneva, WI, USA) OneVue Sense sensor incorporates a cryogenic probe that can monitor storage units for temperatures as low as minus 200 degrees Celsius. Once paired with the OneVue Monitor automated monitoring software solution, the integrated system provides real-time alerts if vaccine storage temperatures fluctuate outside of the specified temperature range, helping maintain vaccine safety and effectiveness. The system also archives all recorded temperatures to ensure compliance.

In addition to environmental temperature monitoring, the OneVue monitoring software also provides indoor air quality data, differential pressure reading, and contact closure monitoring solutions, which can be used to monitor hospital isolation rooms and to ensure that freezer storage doors remain closed. The cloud-based software powering the OneVue system is fully customizable, enabling users to schedule reports, alerts, and messaging to suit specific needs, and to synchronize many different types of devices across a facility.

“For nearly 50 years, healthcare providers have trusted Primex to deliver proven and reliable healthcare solutions. We are proud to be part of this monumental public health effort to ensure safe, reliable, and effective COVID-19 vaccines reach the public,” said Paul Shekoski, CEO of Primex. “Any breach in temperature control can degrade a vaccine, making it lose its full potency. With the Primex OneVue platform, customers have peace of mind knowing that the vaccine will always remain at the proper temperature.”

The current leading COVID-19 vaccine candidates are expected to require extremely cold storage temperatures, with some, such as the Pfizer (New York, NY, USA) candidate, requiring storage and triage at temperatures as low as minus 70 degrees Celsius.

Related Links:
Primex
Pfizer



Print article
Radcal

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

AI

view channel
AI-Powered Reading Increases Mammography Accuracy
Smart Fever and Contact Tracing System Helps Businesses Reopen
New Technology Allows Identification Through a Mask
Image: The COVID Symptom Study Smartphone application (Photo courtesy of Zoe Global)

Tracker App Reveals Six Types of COVID-19 Infection

A new study of data from a COVID-19 symptom-tracking app finds there are six distinct types of the disease, each with its own cluster of symptoms. Researchers at King’s College London (KCL; United Kingdom),... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Robotic System Augments Open Microsurgical Procedures
New Device Shields Tissues During Laparoscopic Port Closure
Inertial Navigation Technology Advances Orthopedic Surgery
Image: The TSolution One Total Knee Application robotic system (Photo courtesy of THINK Surgical)

Robotic Platform Automates TKR Bone Preparation

An upgraded active robot system for total knee replacement (TKR) provides fully automated bone preparation for a wide range of implant options. The THINK Surgical (Fremont, CA, USA) TSolution One Total... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Novel Vaginal Gel Prevents Pregnancy On-Demand
Reusable Vaginal Speculum Improves Patient Experience
Menopause Can Increase Risk of Metabolic Syndrome
Image: Pre-operative MRI detects more occult tumor sites in women with dense breasts imaged DBT (Photo courtesy of iStock)

Pre-Operative MRI Effective in Women with Dense Breasts

Pre-operative MRI can catch more breast cancer lesions in women with dense breasts who receive an initial diagnosis via digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT), according to a new study. Researchers at the... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Wireless Hospital Bed Improves Workflow Efficiency
Neurostimulation System Significantly Reduces Tinnitus
Digital Tumor Dashboard Improves Case Review Efficiency
Image: The OtoSet system breaks down and removes impacted earwax (Photo courtesy of SafKan Health)

Automated Cleaning Device Clears Impacted Earwax

A novel ear cleaning system offers a quick, safe, and effective device to remove impacted earwax, the leading cause of conductive hearing loss. The SafKan Health (Seattle, WA, USA) OtoSet is an automated... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide
Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells
Tiny Polymer Stent Could Treat Pediatric Urethral Strictures
The NSR autonomously takes nasal samples (Photo courtesy of Brain Navi Biotechnology)

Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests

A new robotic system performs nasal swab tests on its own, helping to prevent cross infections among people being examined. The Brain Navi Biotechnology (Hsinchu, Taiwan) Nasal Swab Robot (NSR) is... Read more

Business

view channel
AI in Medical Imaging to Reach USD 1.5 Billion by 2024
MEDICA and COMPAMED 2020 to Take Place Entirely Online From 16-19 November 2020
Arab Health Rescheduled to June 2021 Due to COVID-19 Pandemic
Illustration

COVID-19 Acceleration and Rising Severity Driving Global Ventilator Market

The global ventilator market was valued at USD 11.4 billion in 2019 and has witnessed a growth surge of up to 172% in 2020 as an exponential rise in respiratory infections due to the coronavirus pandemic... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017

 

2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2020 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE