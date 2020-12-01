Monitoring Technology Keeps COVID-19 Vaccines Safe

An automated environmental monitoring platform can help administrators prepare for the pending global rollout of COVID-19 vaccines.The Primex (Lake Geneva, WI, USA) OneVue Sense sensor incorporates a cryogenic probe that can monitor storage units for temperatures as low as minus 200 degrees Celsius. Once paired with the OneVue Monitor automated monitoring software solution, the integrated system provides real-time alerts if vaccine storage temperatures fluctuate outside of the specified temperature range, helping maintain vaccine safety and effectiveness. The system also archives all recorded temperatures to ensure compliance.In addition to environmental temperature monitoring, the OneVue monitoring software also provides indoor air quality data, differential pressure reading, and contact closure monitoring solutions, which can be used to monitor hospital isolation rooms and to ensure that freezer storage doors remain closed. The cloud-based software powering the OneVue system is fully customizable, enabling users to schedule reports, alerts, and messaging to suit specific needs, and to synchronize many different types of devices across a facility.“For nearly 50 years, healthcare providers have trusted Primex to deliver proven and reliable healthcare solutions. We are proud to be part of this monumental public health effort to ensure safe, reliable, and effective COVID-19 vaccines reach the public,” said Paul Shekoski, CEO of Primex. “Any breach in temperature control can degrade a vaccine, making it lose its full potency. With the Primex OneVue platform, customers have peace of mind knowing that the vaccine will always remain at the proper temperature.”The current leading COVID-19 vaccine candidates are expected to require extremely cold storage temperatures, with some, such as the Pfizer (New York, NY, USA) candidate, requiring storage and triage at temperatures as low as minus 70 degrees Celsius.