World's First Urinary Catheter Stabilizer That Actively Prevents Accidental Extractions Introduced at MEDICA 2021

CATHETRIX (Tel-Aviv, Israel) presented its new catheter stabilizer for the prevention of urinary tract infections (UTI) and accidental Foley catheter extractions at MEDICA 2021, which took place November 15–18 in Dusseldorf, Germany.

CATHETRIX’s new Foley/Safe 2.0 Catheter Securement Device is the world’s first Foley catheter stabilizer that actively prevents accidental extractions. Foley/Safe 2.0 prevents catheter dislodgement and movement to reduce the risk of catheter associated UTI. The innovative catheter stabilizer prevents unintentional and accidental urinary catheter extraction, thus avoiding damage and strictures to the bladder or urethra. Once the Foley catheter is pulled with a force that can harm the patient, Foley/Safe 2.0 will cut the sterile fluid tube and let the retention balloon deflate, permitting the catheter to slide out safely. Foley/Safe 2.0 provides two-layer protection securement to patients with Foley catheters, latex and silicone.

Medical studies have shown that 11-17% of all catheters are unintentionally extracted and 5% of all urological catheters are traumatically pulled out. Some 25% of all hospitalized patients, as well as people confined to bed in hospices and nursing homes, have urinary catheters. Many of these inpatients tend to dislodge their catheter tube, thereby causing themselves unnecessary pain, injury and increased risk of damage and infections. Foley/Safe safely prevents surgery and expensive hospitalization. The device has been patented and has received US FDA and EU CE Mark clearances.

