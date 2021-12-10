We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Comen Medical

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
17 Dec 2021 - 19 Dec 2021
EuroAnaesthesia 2021 – European Society of Anaesthesiology
16 Jan 2022 - 19 Jan 2022
ISET 2022 – International Symposium on Endovascular Therapy
24 Jan 2022 - 27 Jan 2022
Arab Health 2022

AI Algorithm with Single-Lead EKG Predicts Long-Term Patient Survival After Cardiac Surgery

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 10 Dec 2021
Print article
Illustration
Illustration

A novel artificial intelligence (AI) algorithm that identifies a cardiac dysfunction from a single-lead EKG also can predict long-term patient survival after cardiac surgery, according to new research.

The study by researchers at the Mayo Clinic (Rochester, MN, USA) found that an algorithm that previously has shown it can detect patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction also may predict long-term mortality after cardiac surgery, making it a potentially valuable tool for assessing risk as patients and their health care providers consider surgery.

The retrospective study involved reviews of 20,627 patients at Mayo Clinic from 1993 to 2019. The patients underwent coronary artery bypass grafting, valve surgery or both, and they had a left ventricular ejection fraction of more than 35%. Of these patients, 17,125 had a normal AI EKG screen and 3,502 had an abnormal screen. Patients with an abnormal screen tended to be older with more comorbidities.

The algorithm was applied to the most recent EKG the patients had within 30 days before surgery. Baseline characteristics, as well as in-hospital, 30-day and long-term mortality data, were extracted from the Mayo Clinic cardiac surgery database. Probability of survival at five years was 86.2% for patients with a normal screen versus 71.4% for those with an abnormal screen. The 10-year probability of survival was 68.2% and 45.1%, respectively, for the two groups.

The study is believed to be the first large-scale research to explore the usefulness of AI algorithms with a single EKG to better predict cardiac surgery outcomes. Because the algorithm uses a routine and relatively inexpensive test, it could be applied widely after validation. Additional studies are underway to determine whether the information provided by the algorithms can improve diagnosis, decision-making and clinical outcomes. The use of AI-based tests in cardiology is becoming more common in academic health care centers, and the results of this study may encourage more providers to consider their clinical significance.

"Our study finds there is a clear correlation between long-term mortality and a positive AI ECG screen for reduced ejection fraction among patients without apparent severe cardiomyopathy," says Mohamad Alkhouli, M.D., a Mayo Clinic cardiologist and the study's senior author. "This correlation was consistent among patients undergoing valve, coronary bypass, or valve and coronary bypass surgery."

"Our study documented the algorithm's prognostic value in predicting long-term, all-cause mortality after cardiac surgery," added Dr. Alkhouli. "The analysis showed that an abnormal AI screen was associated with a 30% increase in long-term mortality after valve or coronary bypass surgery. For clinicians, this may aid in risk stratification of patients referred for surgery and facilitate shared decision-making."

Related Links:
Mayo Clinic 


Print article
Radcal

Latest Critical Care News

Clear Image Devices

Channels

AI

view channel
Automated AI Reads Electronic Health Records
New Data Archiving Service for Healthcare Providers
ACR Launches U.S. Clinical Imaging Research Registry
Illustration

AI-Based Tool Improves Diagnosis of Breast Cancer Tumors and Ability to Predict Risk of Recurrence

Researchers have developed an artificial intelligence (AI)-based tool that improves the diagnosis of breast cancer tumors and the ability to predict the risk of recurrence. The greater diagnostic precision... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Novel Extracorporeal Oxygenation System Could Become First Respiratory Device to...
Daily Aspirin Linked to New Onset Heart Failure
3D-Printed Portable Coffin-Like Capsule for Use in Assisted Suicide Granted Approval...
Image: Study co-author Dr. Pardis Kaynezhad holds a deep red light over her eye to stimulate the mitochondria in her retinal cells. (Photo courtesy of UCL)

Morning Exposure to Red Light Improves Declining Vision

Weekly exposure to deep red light (650–900 nm wavelength), when delivered in the morning, can enhance color vision in the aged human retina, according to a new study. Researchers at University College... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Machine Learning Improves Postpartum Hemorrhage Risk Prediction
PET/CT in Pregnant Women Acceptable to Many Radiologists
Left Breast RT Raises Coronary Artery Disease Risk
Image: Midwifery proves equal physician-guided births in low-risk pregnancies (Photo courtesy of Images)

Midwife-Led Vaginal Births as Safe as Physician-Led Ones

A new study shows that for vaginal births with a low risk of complications, midwifery outcomes are equal to those of physician-guided births. Researchers at the Lithuanian University of Health Sciences... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Selfies' May Improve Remote Diabetic Foot Monitoring
Focused Ultrasound May Benefit Patients with Epilepsy
Bionic Insole Helps Overcome Neuropathic Instability
Illustration

AI-Based Method Predicts Atrial Fibrillation Risk Based on ECG Results

Investigators have developed and tested an artificial intelligence (AI)-based method for predicting an individual’s five-year risk of developing atrial fibrillation, or an irregular heartbeat, from el... Read more

Health IT

view channel
New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs...
Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests
Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide
Illustration

First-Ever AI Test for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s to Be Expanded to Diagnosis of Parkinson’s Disease

A new partnership will accelerate development of the industry’s first predictive device for Alzheimer’s Disease to be expanded to diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease. Altoida, Inc. (Washington, DC, USA)... Read more

Business

view channel
44th World Hospital Congress (WHC) Ends on Upbeat Note as Hospital Leaders Look to...
Deborah Bowen (USA) Takes Up Position of IHF President for 2021-2023
IHF and Deloitte Collaborate to Launch Special Interest Group on Leadership for ...
Illustration

IHF to Launch Geneva Centre of Healthcare Leadership for Sustainability

The International Hospital Federation (IHF; Geneva, Switzerland) is preparing to launch the Geneva Centre of Healthcare Leadership for Sustainability (the Centre) in 2022 in response to the need for hospitals... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2021
Arab Health 2021 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017 2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2021 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE