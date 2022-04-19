We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Steerable Microcatheter Platform a Game-Changer in Endovascular Medicine

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 19 Apr 2022
Image: Giant basilar tip aneurysm access, PCA vessels coming out of aneurysm sac, using the Bendit21 (Photo courtesy of BENDIT Technologies)
Image: Giant basilar tip aneurysm access, PCA vessels coming out of aneurysm sac, using the Bendit21 (Photo courtesy of BENDIT Technologies)

A microcatheter platform with advanced steering and torqueability maneuvering capabilities enables navigation with or without guidewires, more precisely, and accurately, through all vasculatures, and potentially expanding indications, enhancing safety and saving procedure time.

The Bendit21 Steerable Microcatheter for treatment in the neuro, peripheral, and coronary vasculature from BENDIT Technologies (Tel Aviv, Israel) is equipped with a steerable distal tip, controlled by a 'steering slider' on the proximal steering handle. Endovascular specialists can bi-directionally rotate the tip by simply turning the torque knob on the steering handle. The company has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance for its Bendit21 microcatheter for treatment in the neuro, peripheral, and coronary vasculature several months after the successful first use of the Bendit21 neuro catheter in the US in two life-saving procedures.

"We already have FDA clearance for the peripheral indication. Now that we have received 510K clearance for the Bendit21, with expanded indications for neuro, coronary and peripheral, endovascular specialists can begin utilizing the full potential of our steerable microcatheters," said Yossi Mazel, BENDIT CEO. "We are planning a commercial release in the coming months in select medical institutions in the United States."

"The Bendit technology presents a transformative paradigm in endovascular navigation that will revolutionize the way we access the vasculature, and will improve treatments throughout the arterial and venous systems, especially in the brain," added Professor Alejandro Berenstein, MD, a Clinical Professor of Neurosurgery, Radiology and Pediatrics, and Director of the Pediatric Cerebrovascular Program at the Mount Sinai Health System in New York and board member at BENDIT.

BENDIT Technologies 


