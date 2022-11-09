We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Detecto

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
10 Nov 2022 - 12 Nov 2022
CBMI 2022 – 27th Brazilian Congress of Intensive Care Medicine
14 Nov 2022 - 17 Nov 2022
Medica 2022
17 Nov 2022 - 20 Nov 2022
APSR 2022 – 26th Congress of the Asian Pacific Society of Respirology

Early Intervention with Catheter Cryoablation Can Halt Disease Progression in Atrial Fibrillation Patients

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 09 Nov 2022
Print article
Image: A new study suggests it’s time to rethink how we treat atrial fibrillation (Photo courtesy of UBC)
Image: A new study suggests it’s time to rethink how we treat atrial fibrillation (Photo courtesy of UBC)

Atrial fibrillation (AF) is a common heart rhythm problem associated with increased risk of stroke and heart failure, affecting approximately 3% of the population. While the condition starts as an isolated electrical disorder, each recurring incident can cause electrical and structural changes in the heart that can lead to longer-lasting events known as persistent AF (episodes lasting more than seven continuous days). Now, a new study shows that cryoballoon catheter ablation (cryoablation), a minimally invasive procedure that involves guiding a small tube into the heart to kill problematic tissue with cold temperatures, can stop this snowball effect. Historically, the procedure has been reserved as a secondary treatment when patients do not respond to antiarrhythmic drugs. However, the study shows that early intervention with cryoablation is more effective at reducing the risk of serious long-term health impacts, when compared to the current first step in treatment, antiarrhythmic drugs.

For the trial, researchers at University of British Columbia (UBC, Vancouver, B.C., Canada) enrolled 303 patients with AF at 18 sites across Canada. Half of the patients were randomly selected to receive antiarrhythmic drugs, while the other half were treated with cryoablation. All patients received an implantable monitoring device that recorded their cardiac activity throughout the study period. After three years, the researchers found that patients in the cryoablation group were less likely to progress to persistent AF compared to patients treated with antiarrhythmic drugs. Over the follow-up period, the cryoablation patients also had lower rates of hospitalization and experienced fewer serious adverse health events that resulted in death, functional disability or prolonged hospitalization.

Because cryoablation targets and destroys the cells that initiate and perpetuate AF, the researchers say it can lead to longer-lasting benefits. The new study builds on a previous paper in which the research team had demonstrated that cryoablation was more effective than antiarrhythmic drugs at reducing the short-term recurrence of AF. The researchers say that more effective early interventions would benefit patients as well as the health care system. Currently, costs associated with the provision of AF-associated care are estimated at 2.5% of overall annual health care expenditures. Those costs are expected to rise to 4% within the next two decades.

“By treating patients with cryoablation right from the start, we see fewer people advancing to persistent, more life-threatening forms of atrial fibrillation,” said Dr. Jason Andrade, an associate professor of medicine at UBC and director of Heart Rhythm Services at Vancouver General Hospital. “In the short term, this can mean less recurrences of arrhythmia, improved quality of life and fewer visits to the hospital. In the long run, this can translate into a reduced risk of stroke and other serious heart problems.”

Related Links:
University of British Columbia 

Visit expo >
BMP Whole Blood Analyzer: GEM Premier ChemSTAT
Gold Supplier
POC Test Reader
NycoCard READER II
New
Non-Invasive Prenatal Test (NIPT)
UNITY Screen
New
Cellular Allergen Stimulation Test
CAST ELISA

Print article
Radcal

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

AI

view channel
AI-Enabled Predictive Cardiology Tests Could Identify Patients Suffering from Un...
AI Model Predicts Risk of Acute Kidney Injury in ICU Patients
Smartwatch Detection of Atrial Fibrillation Has Great Potential, Finds Study
Image: An AI tool has been further refined to identify hard to spot ‘flat’ polyps (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

AI Tool Detects Hard to Spot Cancerous Lesions in Colon

Adenomatous polyps (AP) are more common and have distinctive tubular features with the growth resembling a mushroom, attached to the colon by a thin stalk. In comparison flat polyps, including flat lesions... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Innovative Light-Triggered Coating for Medical Devices Fights Bacterial Infectio...
Advanced, Unified, Flexible Endoscope Platform to Enhance Imaging
Simple, Cost-Effective Method Can Reduce Surgical Site Infection Across Settings...
Image: The Gen II NUVIS single-use, 4K, battery-operated cordless arthroscope (Photo courtesy of Integrated Endoscopy)

First-Of-Its-Kind 4K Endoscope for Arthroscopic Surgical Procedures Launched Globally

A first-of-its-kind 4K endoscope designed for use in arthroscopic surgical procedures is revolutionizing the market by delivering 4K optics in a single-use device – providing first-time quality for every procedure.... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Portable Clinical Scale with Remote Indicator Allows for Flexible Patient Weighing...
Innovative and Highly Customizable Medical Carts Offer Unlimited Configuration P...
Biomolecular Wound Healing Film Adheres to Sensitive Tissue and Releases Active ...
Image: The digital stretcher scales are designed specifically for emergent situations in hospitals and emergency rooms (Photo courtesy of DETECTO)

Portable High-Capacity Digital Stretcher Scales Provide Precision Weighing for Patients in ER

For emergency arrivals into a hospital, time is of the essence for gathering patient weights. Now, digital stretcher scales specifically designed for emergent situations in hospitals and emergency rooms... Read more

Health IT

view channel
AI Trained for Specific Vocal Biomarkers Could Accurately Predict Coronary Artery...
First-Ever AI Test for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s to Be Expanded to Diagnosis...
New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs...
Image: Using digital data can improve health outcomes (Photo courtesy of Unsplash)

Electronic Health Records May Be Key to Improving Patient Care, Study Finds

When a patient gets transferred from a hospital to a nearby specialist or rehabilitation facility, it is often difficult for personnel at the new facility to access the patient’s electronic health records... Read more

Business

view channel
Johnson & Johnson to Acquire Cardiovascular Technology Company Abiomed in USD 16....
Global Endoscopic Imaging Systems Market Driven by Increasing Adoption of AI and...
Medtronic to Separate Patient Monitoring and Respiratory Interventions Businesses...
Image: The global infusion pumps market is projected to surpass USD 20 billion by 2027 (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

Global Infusion Pumps Market Driven by Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases

An infusion system consists of a pump (device) and associated disposables for delivering fluids, such as nutrients and medications, into a patient's body in controlled amounts. These devices are efficiently... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2022
Arab Health 2022 2021
Medica 2021 Arab Health 2021 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017 2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2022 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE