Wearable Sensing Patch Enables Rapid Quantitative Analysis of Urea in Body Fluids

- ‘Shape-Shifting’ Implanted Medical Device to Provide Continuous Blood Pressure Monitoring
- Innovative New Instrument Could Transform Oral Cancer Diagnosis
- Extravascular Defibrillator System Treats Abnormal Heart Rhythms
- Universal Connector Makes It Simpler and Quicker to Assemble Stretchable Healthcare Devices
- Ingestible Sensor Could Replace Invasive Procedures for Diagnosing GI Motility Disorders
- Advanced Software Offers Surgeons Robust Imaging and Guidance during Cranial Procedures
- Revolutionary Surgery Closure Device Could Reduce Patient Visits to OR
- World’s First Light Field Extended Reality Loupes Could be a Revolutionary Product Advancement for OR
- Innovative Endometrial Ablation Device Can Treat Wide Range of Cervical and Uterine Anatomies
- Next-Gen Surgical Guidance System Improves Precision in Breast and Other Soft Tissue Cancer Treatment
- Smart Hospital Beds Improve Accuracy of Medical Diagnosis
- New Fast Endoscope Drying System Improves Productivity and Traceability
- World’s First Automated Endoscope Cleaner Fights Antimicrobial Resistance
- Portable High-Capacity Digital Stretcher Scales Provide Precision Weighing for Patients in ER
- Portable Clinical Scale with Remote Indicator Allows for Flexible Patient Weighing Use
- Global Hospital/Medical Beds Market Driven by Increase in Elderly Population, Chronic Diseases and Hospitals
- Global Patient Positioning Systems Market Driven by Increasing Chronic Diseases
- Artificial Intelligence (AI) Could Save U.S. Healthcare Industry USD 360 Billion Annually
- Global Endoscopy Equipment Market Driven by Growing Hospital Investment in Advanced Instruments
- Point-of-Care Glucose Testing Market to Reach Almost USD 6 Billion by 2032
- AI Trained for Specific Vocal Biomarkers Could Accurately Predict Coronary Artery Disease
- First-Ever AI Test for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s to Be Expanded to Diagnosis of Parkinson’s Disease
- New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs of Heart Failure
- Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests
- Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide
- AI-Enabled ECG Analysis Predicts Heart Attack Risk Nearly as well as CT Scans
- AI Helps Hospitals Priorities Patients for Urgent Intensive Care and Ventilator Support
- AI Solution for Echocardiography to Revolutionize Diagnosis of Heart Failure with Preserved Ejection Fraction
- AI-Based Smartwatch Accurately Detects Heart Failure Using ECG Signals
- Skin-Like Electronics Paired with AI Could Become Game Changer in Health Monitoring and Diagnosis
- Portable Real-Time PCR System Resolves Problems of Limited Lab Space and Fragmented Samples
- New Diagnostic Test 1,000 Times More Sensitive than Conventional Tests
- Liquid-Ready QC Solution for POC Urinalysis Instruments Helps Labs Streamline Daily Operations
- FDA Cleared Sepsis Test Becomes First in New Class of ED-Focused Diagnostic Tools
- Multi-Disease POC Breathalyzer Sniffs Out Infections and Monitors Patients on Ventilator
