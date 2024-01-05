We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
GLOBETECH PUBLISHING LLC

Download Mobile App




Pioneering Minimally Invasive Technique Promises Safer Heart Valve Procedure

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 05 Jan 2024
Print article
Image: A minimally invasive technique offer as promising and safe treatment option for patients with severe mitral stenosis (Photo courtesy of Eng, et al., JACC: Cardiovascular Interventions)
Image: A minimally invasive technique offer as promising and safe treatment option for patients with severe mitral stenosis (Photo courtesy of Eng, et al., JACC: Cardiovascular Interventions)

Severe mitral stenosis, which is the narrowing of the valve between the two left heart chambers, is a chronic degenerative process caused due to a build-up of calcium deposits in the mitral valve that is common in elderly patients. Now, findings from a published case series research letter show that severe mitral stenosis can be safely and successfully treated using intravascular lithotripsy (IVL)-enabled percutaneous balloon mitral valvuloplasty. Nevertheless, further extensive studies focusing on high-risk groups are required to validate these preliminary results.

IVL is an innovative technique employed for preparing lesions with severe calcification in coronary and peripheral vessels. This method involves fluid vaporization to create a bubble that expands, emitting sonic pressure waves to break down arterial calcification. For patients with severe mitral stenosis who are ineligible for surgical or other transcatheter interventions, IVL valvuloplasty emerges as a viable alternative. The research letter published by researchers at Henry Ford Health (Detroit, MI, USA) sheds light on the application of IVL in addressing severely calcified mitral valve stenosis. Since their first IVL-enabled mitral valvuloplasty was performed in 2019, the Henry Ford team has now shared their inaugural case series report, detailing the procedure's safety and effectiveness based on 24 cases. The promising safety and efficacy outcomes from this series have boosted the team's confidence in extending this treatment to a broader patient demographic.

“Patients with severely calcified mitral stenosis are often not candidates for conventional open-heart surgery,” said Gennaro Giustino, M.D., a Structural Heart Disease Fellow at Henry Ford Hospital. “This minimally invasive technique pioneered at Henry Ford is a promising and safe treatment option for these patients to improve their cardiac symptoms and quality of life."

Related Links:
Henry Ford Health

Visit expo >
Platinum Supplier
STI Test
Vivalytic Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) Array
Specimen Collection & Transport
Silver Supplier
Wireless Mobile ECG Recorder
NR-1207-3/NR-1207-E
Gold Supplier
POC Blood Gas Analyzer
Stat Profile Prime Plus

Print article
Detecto

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
AI Diagnostic Tool Accurately Detects Valvular Disorders Often Missed by Doctors...
New Model Predicts 10 Year Breast Cancer Risk
AI Tool Accurately Predicts Cancer Three Years Prior to Diagnosis
Image: AI-powered algorithm could better assess people’s risk of common heart condition (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

AI-Powered Algorithm to Revolutionize Detection of Atrial Fibrillation

Atrial fibrillation (AFib), a condition characterized by an irregular and often rapid heart rate, is linked to increased risks of stroke and heart failure. This is because the irregular heartbeat in AFib... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
ECG Vest Allows For Non-Intrusive, Non-Invasive Heart Monitoring
Tissue-Integrated Sensitive Glucose Nanosenor to Revolutionize Diabetes Management...
Biosensor Technology Detects IV Extravasation Events during Iron Infusions
Image: ECG predicted probability RV dysfunction: 1.0 Cardiac MRI RVEF: 13% (Photo courtesy of Duong, et al., Journal of the American Heart Association)

AI-Enabled ECG Analysis Effectively Predicts Right-Side Heart Issues

Traditional methods to assess the health of the heart’s right ventricle which sends blood to the lungs usually fall short. In a milestone study, researchers have leveraged the power of artificial intelligence... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Groundbreaking AI-Powered UV-C Disinfection Technology Redefines Infection Control...
Image: The newly-launched solution can transform operating room scheduling and boost utilization rates (Photo courtesy of Fujitsu)

Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization

An innovative solution has the capability to transform surgical capacity utilization by targeting the root cause of surgical block time inefficiencies. Fujitsu Limited’s (Tokyo, Japan) Surgical Capacity... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
High-Performing Low-Cost Diagnostic Platform Provides Molecular Results At Near ...
Critical Care Analyzer with Micro Capillary Sample Mode Provides Major Blood-Saving...
Novel POC Coagulometer with Lab-Like Precision to Revolutionize Coagulation Testing...
Image: The new eye-safe laser technology can diagnose traumatic brain injury (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

Novel Diagnostic Hand-Held Device Detects Known Biomarkers for Traumatic Brain Injury

The growing need for prompt and efficient diagnosis of traumatic brain injury (TBI), a major cause of mortality globally, has spurred the development of innovative diagnostic technologies.... Read more

Business

view channel
Medical Illumination Acquires Surgical Lighting Specialist Isolux
5G Remote-Controlled Robots to Enable Even Cross-Border Surgeries
International Hospital Federation Announces 2023 IHF Award Winners
Image: SERF SAS is recognized for its innovations in hip implants, including the original Dual Mobility Cup (Photo courtesy of SERF SAS)

Stryker to Acquire French Joint Replacement Company SERF SAS

Stryker (San Jose, CA, USA), one of the world's leading medical technology companies, has executed a binding offer to acquire SERF SAS (Décines-Charpieu, France), a joint replacement company.... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021
Medica Arab Health

 

COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica ARAB HEALTH
Copyright © 2000-2024 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE