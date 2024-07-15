Ingestible Micro-Robot Wirelessly Navigates Stomach for Remote Diagnosis of GI Tract

Four out of five upper endoscopies typically result in negative outcomes, indicating no medical issues within the patient's stomach that require treatment. Now, an ingestible micro-robot designed to wirelessly navigate the human stomach offers a breakthrough in gastrointestinal (GI) care.

Endiatx (Hayward, CA, USA) has launched PillBot, a revolutionary micro-robot designed to navigate the human stomach, offering a non-invasive, cost-effective alternative for GI diagnostics and treatment. Roughly the size of a vitamin pill, PillBot provides live video feedback as it moves through the water-filled stomach. After a patient ingests water and swallows the PillBot, a physician can remotely control the device using an internet-connected game controller to conduct a comprehensive scan of the stomach. This innovative approach reduces the need for more invasive procedures, lowers costs, and improves accessibility of GI diagnostic and treatment services. PillBot aims to spare many patients the discomfort associated with sedation and hospital visits, while also offering insurers a more economical option. Additionally, this device could help optimize hospital resources by identifying cases that require further investigation following an initial PillBot examination.

Endiatx plans to seek FDA clearance for PillBot following the completion of its clinical trials later this year, with a projected commercial launch in the U.S. by early 2026 and subsequent expansion into international markets, especially in developing countries where GI medical resources are scarce. The ongoing clinical trials have yielded promising results, demonstrating PillBot’s effectiveness and safety in practical applications. Going forward, Endiatx is exploring the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) technology into PillBot to enhance its diagnostic capabilities, potentially enabling routine screenings and acute care diagnostics. Such advancements could improve the early detection of conditions like stomach cancer, which is responsible for nearly 800,000 deaths worldwide annually. An AI-enhanced PillBot would autonomously navigate the stomach, analyze data, and deliver precise diagnostics, thus streamlining and improving the efficiency of GI care.

