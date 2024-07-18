We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Groundbreaking Hydrogel Implant to Help Prevent Endometriosis

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 18 Jul 2024
Image: Surgical application of the hydrogel system in a human-scale uterus model. (Photo courtesy of Advanced Materials)
Image: Surgical application of the hydrogel system in a human-scale uterus model. (Photo courtesy of Advanced Materials)

Approximately 10% of women are affected by endometriosis, a condition whose origins remain largely unknown. One prevailing theory suggests that endometriosis develops when menstrual blood, carrying cells from the uterine lining, flows backward through the fallopian tubes into the abdominal cavity, where it may cause inflammation, pain, and scar tissue. To address this, researchers have developed a hydrogel implant that effectively blocks the fallopian tubes to stop the backflow of menstrual blood, potentially reducing the risk of developing endometriosis. This implant is designed to be biocompatible, easy to apply, and removable either through exposure to UV light or a special solution, based on tests indicating it does not provoke a foreign body response.

Hydrogels, which are versatile polymers capable of retaining water, have applications ranging from contact lenses to soil hydration. A collaborative effort by teams from ETH Zurich (Zurich, Switzerland) and Empa (Zurich, Switzerland) has led to the creation of this novel hydrogel implant, as reported in a recent publication in the journal Advanced Materials. This dual-purpose implant serves as both a contraceptive and a preventative measure against endometriosis. Introduced non-surgically via a hysteroscope, the hydrogel swells upon contact with bodily fluids, effectively blocking both sperm and menstrual blood from passing through the fallopian tubes.

The researchers meticulously tested the implant's stability and degradability, striving to strike a balance that ensures long-term compatibility and effectiveness. Initial testing was performed ex-vivo on human and animal fallopian tubes removed during medical procedures like ovarian cancer surgery, followed by in-vivo testing in a live pig where the implant remained stable and non-reactive after three weeks. While a patent has been filed for this technology, further development and testing are necessary to prepare it for commercial use. The researchers are actively seeking partnerships within industry and academia to advance this innovation, particularly considering the unique challenges posed by human application and activities such as sports. Additionally, it remains to be seen if blocking the fallopian tubes alone will be enough to fully prevent endometriosis.

“So far, very little research has been done at the point where materials science, process engineering and gynecology meet. But this is a vitally important area of research. We hope that our work will count as a meaningful step in the right direction,” said Inge Herrmann , a member of the research group at the Department of Mechanical and Process Engineering at ETH and Empa.

ETH Zurich
Empa

