Novel GI Motility Monitoring Solutions Offer Faster and More Accurate Diagnostic Insights

Gastrointestinal (GI) motility disorders, such as gastroparesis and chronic constipation, often require invasive, radiation-based procedures for diagnosis, posing challenges for both patients and clinicians. More...

Now, an advanced, non-invasive tool for assessing whole-gut transit times with unmatched accuracy and patient comfort marks a significant step forward in GI motility monitoring.

AnX Robotica’s (Plano, TX, USA) MotiliCap is an ingestible capsule designed to assess transit times across the entire GI tract, including the stomach, small intestine, and colon, without the need for radiation or sedation. It captures critical physiological data—such as pH, pressure, and temperature—which is then transmitted to its companion software MotiliScan. This software provides clinicians with intuitive visualizations and automated summaries, facilitating accurate diagnosis and informed treatment decisions.

Designed with both efficiency and precision in mind, MotiliScan allows for customizable reporting, segment-specific analysis, and automated summaries—supporting improved clinical workflows and better patient outcomes. AnX Robotica has received FDA 510(k) clearance for MotiliCap and its companion software, MotiliScan, in line with its goal to revolutionize patient care with advanced GI technologies.

"We are thrilled to receive FDA clearance for MotiliCap and MotiliScan, reinforcing our commitment to bringing innovative, patient-friendly diagnostic tools to patients and our customers," said Stu Wildhorn, Vice President of Marketing and Product Management at AnX Robotica. "MotiliCap not only fills the void left by SmartPill but enhances it with the latest technologies, customer friendly ease of use and analysis capabilities, empowering clinicians with faster, more accurate diagnostic insights."

Related Links:

AnX Robotica