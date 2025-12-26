We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
PURITAN MEDICAL

Download Mobile App




Bioadhesive Strategy Prevents Fibrosis Around Device Implants on Peripheral Nerves

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 26 Dec 2025

Peripheral nerves connect the brain and spinal cord to muscles, organs, and sensory systems, making them key targets for treating neurological and systemic diseases. More...

However, implantable bioelectronic devices placed on these nerves often trigger the body’s immune response. This leads to fibrotic scar tissue forming around the device, which disrupts electrical signaling, reduces therapeutic effectiveness, and limits how long implants can function reliably.

This immune-driven scarring has been a major barrier to long-term neuromodulation therapies, including those aimed at treating chronic conditions such as hypertension. Researchers have now demonstrated that preventing fibrosis at the nerve–device interface is possible, enabling stable, long-term nerve stimulation and sustained therapeutic effects without relying on drugs.

A research team at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT, Cambridge, MA, USA) has developed a robust bioadhesive strategy that firmly attaches bioelectronic devices directly to peripheral nerves, creating stable interfaces that the immune system does not wall off with fibrotic tissue. The approach was designed to work across diverse peripheral nerves rather than being limited to a single anatomical site.

By adhering the bioelectrodes to the nerve surface, the interface blocks immune cell infiltration that normally occurs when devices are loosely attached or simply wrapped around nerves. This prevents the inflammatory cascade that leads to fibrous capsule formation, while still allowing continuous electrical stimulation of the targeted nerve over extended periods.

The strategy was tested in preclinical rodent models on multiple peripheral nerves, including the occipital, vagus, sciatic, tibial, common peroneal, and deep peroneal nerves. Devices were implanted and used for continuous nerve stimulation for up to 12 weeks, allowing the researchers to assess both immune response and functional stability over time.

The results, published in Science Advances, showed minimal macrophage activity and very limited deposition of collagen and smooth muscle actin at the adhesive interfaces. Compared with non-adhered control devices, the adhesive implants remained largely free of fibrosis and maintained stable neuromodulation performance throughout the study period.

Using this non-fibrotic interface, the researchers demonstrated long-term, drug-free blood pressure regulation by stimulating the deep peroneal nerve, a site historically associated with acupuncture-based hypertension treatment. Blood pressure control was maintained for weeks without the side effects commonly seen with vagus or carotid sinus nerve stimulation.

The findings suggest that adhesive, non-fibrotic bioelectronic interfaces could significantly expand the clinical potential of implantable neuromodulation devices. The team plans to further develop the platform for broader translational applications, including chronic cardiovascular, neurological, and metabolic conditions where long-term nerve stimulation is required.

“The contrast between the immune response of the adhered device and that of the non-adhered control is striking,” said Bastien Aymon, a study co-author and a PhD candidate in mechanical engineering. “The fact that we can observe immunologically pristine interfaces after three months of adhesive implantation is extremely encouraging for future clinical translation.”

Related Links:
MIT


Visit expo >
Gold Member
12-Channel ECG
CM1200B
Antipsychotic TDM Assays
Saladax Antipsychotic Assays
Bipolar Coagulation Generator
Aesculap
Surgical Headlight
IsoTorch
Read the full article by registering today, it's FREE! It's Free!
Register now for FREE to HospiMedica.com and get access to news and events that shape the world of Hospital Medicine.
  • Free digital version edition of HospiMedica International sent by email on regular basis
  • Free print version of HospiMedica International magazine (available only outside USA and Canada).
  • Free and unlimited access to back issues of HospiMedica International in digital format
  • Free HospiMedica International Newsletter sent every week containing the latest news
  • Free breaking news sent via email
  • Free access to Events Calendar
  • Free access to LinkXpress new product services
  • REGISTRATION IS FREE AND EASY!
Click here to Register








Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
Image: The machine learning-based model can reduce the number of futile liver procurements (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

Machine Learning Model Cuts Canceled Liver Transplants By 60%

A shortage of donor livers leaves many patients waiting for a transplant, yet nearly half of potential transplants from donors who die after withdrawal of life support must be canceled. For donation after... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Laparoscopic Surgery Improves Outcomes for Severe Newborn Liver Disease
Novel Endoscopy Technique Provides Access to Deep Lung Tumors
New Study Findings Could Halve Number of Stent Procedures
Image: Three new valve trials have validated better ways of fixing a malfunctioning heart (Photo courtesy of Shutterstock)

Catheter-Based Procedures Offer Less Invasive Option for Treatment of Valvular Disease

Valvular heart disease, caused by tight or leaky valves between heart chambers, affects up to 10% of older adults and leads to more than 120,000 deaths globally each year. Traditional open-heart surgery... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
VR Training Tool Combats Contamination of Portable Medical Equipment
Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Image: The revolutionary automatic IV-Line flushing device set for launch in the EU and US in 2026 (Photo courtesy of Droplet IV)

Revolutionary Automatic IV-Line Flushing Device to Enhance Infusion Care

More than 80% of in-hospital patients receive intravenous (IV) therapy. Every dose of IV medicine delivered in a small volume (<250 mL) infusion bag should be followed by subsequent flushing to ensure... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Printable Molecule-Selective Nanoparticles Enable Mass Production of Wearable Bi...
Smartwatches Could Detect Congestive Heart Failure
Versatile Smart Patch Combines Health Monitoring and Drug Delivery
mage: The EHR–driven tool could help doctors intervene earlier to protect transplanted kidneys (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

EMR-Based Tool Predicts Graft Failure After Kidney Transplant

Kidney transplantation offers patients with end-stage kidney disease longer survival and better quality of life than dialysis, yet graft failure remains a major challenge. Although a successful transplant... Read more

Business

view channel
B. Braun Acquires Digital Microsurgery Company True Digital Surgery
CMEF 2025 to Promote Holistic and High-Quality Development of Medical and Health...
Bayer and Broad Institute Extend Research Collaboration to Develop New Cardiovas...
Image: The collaboration will integrate Masimo’s innovations into Philips’ multi-parameter monitoring platforms (Photo courtesy of Royal Philips)

Philips and Masimo Partner to Advance Patient Monitoring Measurement Technologies

Royal Philips (Amsterdam, Netherlands) and Masimo (Irvine, California, USA) have renewed their multi-year strategic collaboration, combining Philips’ expertise in patient monitoring with Masimo’s noninvasive... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus
Webinars

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2025
Medica 2024
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022

 

MEDICA Arab Health 2021
Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2025 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE