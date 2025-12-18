We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Nanogel Technology Almost 100% Effective in Destroying Drug-Resistant Bacteria Within Hours

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 18 Dec 2025

Antibiotic resistance is one of the most serious global health threats, driven by bacteria that evade treatment and form protective biofilms that shield them from drugs. More...

Pathogens such as Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Escherichia coli (E. coli), and methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) are particularly dangerous, causing hard-to-treat infections in hospitals and vulnerable patients. A newly developed approach now demonstrates that targeted nanoparticles can selectively bind to these bacteria and rapidly destroy them, achieving near-complete elimination of both free-floating and biofilm-protected cells.

Researchers at Swansea University (Wales, UK) have developed a flexible nanogel particle by crosslinking polymers and functionalizing them with specific sugar residues alongside antimicrobial peptides. The design uses galactose and fucose sugars that bind to proteins on bacterial surfaces. This targeting mechanism guides the nanogel directly to harmful bacteria, positioning the antimicrobial peptides exactly where they are needed.

Once attached, the peptides disrupt the bacterial membrane, leading to rapid cell death while sparing surrounding healthy cells. This heteromultivalent structure allows precise targeting rather than broad, non-selective killing, addressing a key limitation of conventional antibiotics. Because the approach relies on surface recognition rather than traditional drug mechanisms, it offers a potential way to overcome resistance pathways commonly seen with standard therapies.

The nanogel was evaluated using flow cytometry, scanning electron microscopy, and confocal microscopy. These tests showed that more than 99.99% of free-floating P. aeruginosa cells were eliminated. Importantly, over 99.9% of P. aeruginosa embedded within biofilms were inactivated within 12 hours. Strong antibacterial effects were also observed against E. coli and MRSA.

The findings, published in Angewandte Chemie, highlight a versatile strategy for tackling multidrug-resistant infections and biofilm-associated disease, two of the most persistent problems in modern medicine. By combining precise targeting with membrane-disrupting activity, the approach could reduce collateral damage to healthy tissue. Future work will focus on advancing this glycan-based polymer platform toward therapeutic development and exploring its use against a broader range of pathogenic bacteria.

“Leading this research, alongside our international partners, has been incredibly rewarding,” said Dr. Sumati Bhatia, main corresponding author and research supervisor. “It opens a new direction for using glycan-based polymer systems as a therapeutic strategy against pathogenic bacteria and could lay the foundation for a new class of antibacterial therapies against contagious bacterial infections.”

Related Links:
Swansea University


