We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
IBA-Radcal

Download Mobile App




AI Tool Predicts Side Effects from Lung Cancer Treatment

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 03 Mar 2026

Radiation therapy is a central treatment for lung cancer, but even carefully targeted radiation can affect surrounding healthy tissue. More...

Patients may develop side effects such as lung inflammation, coughing, and shortness of breath when nearby lung structures receive unintended exposure. Predicting which patients are most vulnerable to radiation-related lung toxicity remains a challenge before treatment begins. Researchers have now developed a machine learning tool that identifies lung lobes on CT scans to help estimate side-effect risk more accurately.

In a new study, researchers at Sidney Kimmel Medical College (Philadelphia, PA, USA) focused on analyzing the lung’s five natural subunits, or lobes, rather than treating the lung as a single organ during radiation planning. Traditionally, clinicians must manually outline each lobe on CT scans to determine radiation dose distribution, a process that takes three to four hours per patient. To streamline this, the team trained a machine learning model using CT scans from 40 lung cancer patients across two institutions where lobes had already been carefully delineated by specialists.

The trained model was then tested on 10 previously unseen CT scans. The results showed that the artificial intelligence (AI) model could identify and outline all five lung lobes with accuracy comparable to that of clinicians. The study, published in Reports of Practical Oncology and Radiotherapy, demonstrated that the automated system performs the task in less than a second, compared to several hours required for manual contouring. This efficiency makes lobe-level dose analysis practical in routine clinical workflows.

By enabling rapid lobe-specific radiation assessment, the tool may improve the prediction of lung toxicity, particularly when the lower lobes receive higher radiation doses. Identifying high-risk patients before therapy begins could allow clinicians to adjust treatment plans and reduce the likelihood of serious complications. The approach highlights the growing role of AI in personalizing radiation oncology and optimizing patient safety. Future studies will further evaluate how incorporating lobe-level analysis influences treatment planning and outcomes.

“A machine learning model can identify lung lobes just as accurately as a clinician. But instead of hours, it takes less than a second,” said medical physicist Yevgeniy Vinogradskiy, PhD, who led the research team. “If we can identify which patients are at higher risk, we can intervene earlier and potentially prevent serious complications.”

Related Links:
Sidney Kimmel Medical College


Visit expo >
Gold Member
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Sample-To-Answer Test
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Cartridge (CE-IVD)
Antipsychotic TDM Assays
Saladax Antipsychotic Assays
Ultrasound Needle Guidance System
SonoSite L25
Neonatal Ventilator Simulation Device
Disposable Infant Test Lung
Read the full article by registering today, it's FREE! It's Free!
Register now for FREE to HospiMedica.com and get access to news and events that shape the world of Hospital Medicine.
  • Free digital version edition of HospiMedica International sent by email on regular basis
  • Free print version of HospiMedica International magazine (available only outside USA and Canada).
  • Free and unlimited access to back issues of HospiMedica International in digital format
  • Free HospiMedica International Newsletter sent every week containing the latest news
  • Free breaking news sent via email
  • Free access to Events Calendar
  • Free access to LinkXpress new product services
  • REGISTRATION IS FREE AND EASY!
Click here to Register








Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
Machine Learning Model Cuts Canceled Liver Transplants By 60%
Image: Patient Flow Agent automates time‑critical actions that help eliminate discharge delays and free scarce beds (Photo courtesy of Kontakt.io)

AI Tool Promises to Reduce Length of Hospital Stays and Free Up Beds

Hospitals worldwide struggle with avoidable inpatient delays that extend length of stay, constrain bed capacity, and depress throughput. To help address these challenges, Kontakt.io has introduced Patient... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Smart T-Shirt Uses AI to Enhance Detection of Heart Rhythm Disorders
Aptamers Enable Real-Time Biomarker Tracking Without Blood Draws
Specialized Dressing with Sensor Monitors pH Levels in Chronic Wounds
Image: Researcher Sasan Jalili holds the microneedle skin patch which is about the size of a quarter (Photo courtesy of JAX)

Painless Microneedle Skin Patch Monitors Immune Health

Studying immune responses typically requires blood draws or skin biopsies, both of which are invasive and sometimes uncomfortable. Many critical immune cells reside in tissues such as the skin, making... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Redesigned Surgical Laser Cuts Bone Deeper and Faster Than Before
Laser Ablation Plus Immunotherapy Improves Survival in Recurrent Glioblastoma
New Method Offers Less Invasive Detection of Susceptibility to Rare Anesthesia R...
Image: PEEK cranioplasty subtypes showing a smooth model (A) and perforated model (B) (Zavala, C.A., Zima, L., Srinivasan, S. et al. Chin Neurosurg Jl 11, 31 (2025). doi.org/10.1186/s41016-025-00417-3)

Skull Implant Design Could Shape Surgical Outcomes

Cranioplasty is a common neurosurgical procedure performed to repair skull defects after decompressive craniectomy. In addition to restoring protection to the brain, the surgery can enhance neurological... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
VR Training Tool Combats Contamination of Portable Medical Equipment
Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Image: The revolutionary automatic IV-Line flushing device set for launch in the EU and US in 2026 (Photo courtesy of Droplet IV)

Revolutionary Automatic IV-Line Flushing Device to Enhance Infusion Care

More than 80% of in-hospital patients receive intravenous (IV) therapy. Every dose of IV medicine delivered in a small volume (<250 mL) infusion bag should be followed by subsequent flushing to ensure... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Printable Molecule-Selective Nanoparticles Enable Mass Production of Wearable Bi...
Smartwatches Could Detect Congestive Heart Failure
Versatile Smart Patch Combines Health Monitoring and Drug Delivery
mage: The EHR–driven tool could help doctors intervene earlier to protect transplanted kidneys (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

EMR-Based Tool Predicts Graft Failure After Kidney Transplant

Kidney transplantation offers patients with end-stage kidney disease longer survival and better quality of life than dialysis, yet graft failure remains a major challenge. Although a successful transplant... Read more

Business

view channel
Medtronic and Mindray Expand Strategic Partnership to Ambulatory Surgery Centers...
FDA Clearance Expands Robotic Options for Minimally Invasive Heart Surgery
WHX in Dubai (formerly Arab Health) to debut specialised Biotech & Life Sciences...
Image: Medtronic’s intent to acquire CathWorks follows a 2022 strategic partnership with a co-promotion agreement for the FFRangio System (Photo courtesy of CathWorks)

Medtronic to Acquire Coronary Artery Medtech Company CathWorks

Medtronic plc (Galway, Ireland) has announced that it will exercise its option to acquire CathWorks (Kfar Saba, Israel), a privately held medical device company, which aims to transform how coronary artery... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus
Webinars

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2025
Medica 2024
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022

 

MEDICA Arab Health 2021
Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2026 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE