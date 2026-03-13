Simple 5-Minute Questionnaire Test Speeds Endometriosis Diagnosis

Endometriosis affects up to 11 percent of women of reproductive age and can significantly impact quality of life. More...

Delayed diagnosis often occurs because symptoms may be mistaken for normal menstrual pain, and confirmation of the condition frequently requires surgical procedures. Early identification could allow earlier treatment, improve symptom management, and potentially reduce future fertility complications. Researchers have now developed a brief screening tool designed to identify individuals at higher risk and accelerate referral for specialist evaluation.

Scientists at The University of Queensland (Brisbane, Australia) have developed the Simplified Adolescent Factors for Endometriosis (SAFE) score, a questionnaire-based screening tool aimed at detecting endometriosis risk in adolescents and young women. The tool was created using data from more than 9,000 participants in the Australian Longitudinal Study on Women’s Health and was described in a study published in eClinicalMedicine.

The SAFE score consists of six questions designed to identify common risk factors associated with endometriosis. The questionnaire asks whether individuals frequently experience pelvic pain, have sought treatment for pelvic pain, use painkillers to manage menstrual pain, experience heavy menstrual bleeding, suffer from painful periods, or have a family history of endometriosis.

Responses are evaluated using a point-based scoring system, where higher scores indicate a greater likelihood of endometriosis and the need for further clinical investigation. The screening tool is intended to help primary care providers identify patients who should be referred for specialist evaluation, potentially shortening the typical 6–8-year diagnostic delay associated with the condition.

Researchers are planning clinical evaluations of the SAFE score in general practice clinics, endometriosis centers, and pelvic pain clinics in Brisbane. The team is also exploring the development of a digital app version of the questionnaire to support wider use in healthcare settings. By enabling earlier recognition of symptoms, the SAFE score could help clinicians identify at-risk patients sooner and improve access to specialized care.

“We need to be able to detect endometriosis early because our research found most women were diagnosed in their late twenties, often when they are trying to fall pregnant. Early diagnosis is critical because it can change the treatment of fertility issues later on,” said Professor Gita Mishra AO, who led the research team. “This simple tool can be used for women of any age, but we have carefully chosen age-appropriate questions to target adolescents.”

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The University of Queensland