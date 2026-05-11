Ultrasonic Fine-Needle Biopsy Tool Improves Salivary Gland Tumor Diagnosis

Accurate tissue sampling is central to cancer work-ups, yet fine-needle aspiration often yields too little material for a reliable diagnosis in head and neck lesions. More...

Core needle biopsy can recover tissue architecture but is more invasive and not suitable for all targets. Imaging alone may not distinguish benign from malignant disease before surgery. Researchers now describe an ultrasound-enhanced fine-needle approach that generated larger, more representative samples for tumor diagnostics.

Aalto University (Espoo, Finland), in collaboration with Helsinki University Hospital (HUS), has developed and trialed a new ultrasonic needle for tumor diagnostics. The device, similar in size to standard fine-needle aspiration (FNA), channels ultrasound along the needle shaft and amplifies it at the tip, which vibrates up to 30,000 times per second. The vibrations detach small fragments of tumor tissue and cells that are then drawn into the needle under low pressure.

In a peer-reviewed pilot study published in European Radiology Experimental, the approach enabled far greater precision in diagnosing salivary gland tumors. Investigators reported that samples obtained with the ultrasound-enhanced fine-needle aspiration biopsy (UE‑FNAB) not only contained more tissue than standard FNA but also captured tissue architecture, providing a more comprehensive representation of the lesion than either conventional FNA or core needle biopsy (CNB). The researchers add that salivary gland tumors are rare and diverse, and sampling is challenging given the parotid gland’s proximity to the facial nerve.

The team notes that the fine ultrasound needle is less invasive than CNB while offering greater precision than FNA. They report that motion at the needle tip facilitates sampling without damaging surrounding structures or causing new complications, and that the procedure can be performed in a regular outpatient clinic.

Beyond salivary glands, the needle has already been used to successfully sample lymph nodes in 10 patients, and joint research by Aalto University, HUS, Turku University Hospital (Tyks), and the Wellbeing Services County of Southwest Finland (Varha) is assessing applications in thyroid and breast tumors using surgical tissue samples, with plans to schedule clinical trials. The researchers also state that, by combining strengths of FNA and CNB, the approach may help avoid potentially unnecessary, high‑risk surgery.

"With the new method we obtain two to three times more tissue than current needle biopsy techniques," said Yohann Le Bourlout, co-lead author, Aalto University.

"Imaging does not always clearly distinguish between benign and malignant tumors. Achieving the most accurate possible diagnosis in the head and neck region before a planned operation helps clinicians tailor the extent of surgery and facilitates patient counseling," said Katri Aro, the other lead author and Chief Physician at Helsinki University Hospital (HUS).

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