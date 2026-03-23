We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Werfen

Download Mobile App




Standardized Treatment Algorithm Improves Blood Pressure Control

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 23 Mar 2026

Hypertension is common and drives preventable cardiovascular, renal, and pregnancy complications. More...

Control remains inconsistent across large care networks and disproportionately harms underserved communities. To address this, clinicians across the University of California implemented a standardized treatment approach, and a new study shows it improved blood pressure control at six academic medical centers.

The UC Way Hypertension Medication Algorithm, developed within UC Health and led by UC San Francisco, standardizes medication escalation and is embedded in the electronic health records. Clinicians can still individualize therapy based on patient characteristics and special populations, including older adults.

Multidisciplinary teams began designing the program in 2020 and deployed it systemwide in 2023 to reduce treatment variation and improve affordability. In a two-year evaluation ending mid-2025, blood pressure control rose from 68.5% to nearly 74% across 90,000 patients. Findings were published in BMJ Open Quality on March 18, 2026.

Control among Black patients increased from 63.4% to 67.3%, although disparities persisted, highlighting the need for more targeted interventions. The authors recommend pairing medication management with lifestyle changes and home monitoring. UC Health is now adapting the approach for diabetes and may extend it to other chronic diseases.

"The challenge isn't the science—we know how to control blood pressure," said lead author Sandeep P. Kishore, MD, PhD, an internist and associate professor of medicine at UC San Francisco who specializes in cardiometabolic health. "This is all about having a system-wide focus that actually moves the needle. UC Health's experience shows that with the right infrastructure and commitment, large, complex health systems can improve blood pressure control and prevent heart attacks and strokes."
 


Visit expo >
New
Gold Member
Neonatal Heel Incision Device
Tenderfoot
Antipsychotic TDM Assays
Saladax Antipsychotic Assays
New
Pediatric Mask
Respire SOFT
New
Gold Member
Handheld Blood Glucose Analyzer
STAT-Site
Read the full article by registering today, it's FREE! It's Free!
Register now for FREE to HospiMedica.com and get access to news and events that shape the world of Hospital Medicine.
  • Free digital version edition of HospiMedica International sent by email on regular basis
  • Free print version of HospiMedica International magazine (available only outside USA and Canada).
  • Free and unlimited access to back issues of HospiMedica International in digital format
  • Free HospiMedica International Newsletter sent every week containing the latest news
  • Free breaking news sent via email
  • Free access to Events Calendar
  • Free access to LinkXpress new product services
  • REGISTRATION IS FREE AND EASY!
Click here to Register








Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
AI Tool Promises to Reduce Length of Hospital Stays and Free Up Beds
Machine Learning Model Cuts Canceled Liver Transplants By 60%
Image: The AI system detects acromegaly using images of the back of the hand and a clenched fist (Photo courtesy of Kobe University)

AI Model Identifies Rare Endocrine Disorder from Hand Images

Acromegaly is a rare, intractable disease that typically begins in middle age and causes enlargement of the hands and feet, changes in facial appearance, and abnormal bone and organ growth.... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Handheld Robotic System Expands Options for Total Knee Surgery
VR Experience Reduces Patient Anxiety Before Kidney Stone Procedure
Robot-Assisted Brain Angiography Improves Procedural Outcomes
Image: Figure shows biofabrication of scaffold-free customizable modular shapes for tissue engineering (photo courtesy of Stanford University Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery)

New Approach Enables Customized Muscle Tissue Without Biomaterial Scaffolds

Volumetric muscle loss is a traumatic loss of skeletal muscle that often leads to permanent functional impairment and limited reconstructive options. Current experimental strategies struggle to deliver... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
VR Training Tool Combats Contamination of Portable Medical Equipment
Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Image: The revolutionary automatic IV-Line flushing device set for launch in the EU and US in 2026 (Photo courtesy of Droplet IV)

Revolutionary Automatic IV-Line Flushing Device to Enhance Infusion Care

More than 80% of in-hospital patients receive intravenous (IV) therapy. Every dose of IV medicine delivered in a small volume (<250 mL) infusion bag should be followed by subsequent flushing to ensure... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Printable Molecule-Selective Nanoparticles Enable Mass Production of Wearable Bi...
Smartwatches Could Detect Congestive Heart Failure
Versatile Smart Patch Combines Health Monitoring and Drug Delivery
mage: The EHR–driven tool could help doctors intervene earlier to protect transplanted kidneys (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

EMR-Based Tool Predicts Graft Failure After Kidney Transplant

Kidney transplantation offers patients with end-stage kidney disease longer survival and better quality of life than dialysis, yet graft failure remains a major challenge. Although a successful transplant... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Image: The Nevisense uses a non-invasive procedure that combines EIS technology with AI to provide in-depth skin analysis (photo courtesy of SciBase)

AI-Enabled Platform Supports Clinical Decision-Making in Melanoma Detection

Visual examination remains the foundation of dermatologic assessment for suspicious skin lesions, and many dermatologists are confident using clinical and dermoscopic techniques. However, studies show... Read more

Business

view channel
Quantum Surgical Acquires NeuWave from Johnson & Johnson
Medtronic to Acquire Coronary Artery Medtech Company CathWorks
Medtronic and Mindray Expand Strategic Partnership to Ambulatory Surgery Centers...
Image: GE Healthcare and Medtronic have significantly expanded their long-standing alliance

Medtronic and GE HealthCare Broaden Alliance Across Monitoring and Care Solutions

Medtronic announced a multiyear renewal and significant expansion of its global strategic alliance with GE HealthCare across Patient Care Solutions. Building on more than three decades of collaboration,... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus
Webinars

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2025
Medica 2024
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022

 

MEDICA Arab Health 2021
Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2026 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE