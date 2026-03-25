Fish Scale–Based Implants Offer New Approach to Corneal Repair

Severe corneal diseases are difficult to treat because the avascular cornea has limited capacity for repair. More...

Many patients rely on transplantation, but donor tissue availability and waiting lists constrain access to care. To help address this challenge, researchers have developed an artificial cornea derived from fish scales. Early laboratory and animal testing suggests the approach could support corneal regeneration while reducing dependence on donor grafts.

Scientists from the Tissue Engineering Group at the University of Granada (UGR; Granada, Spain) and the ibs.GRANADA Biomedical Research Institute are developing highly biocompatible, resistant, and transparent corneal implants fabricated from fish scales obtained from commonly available species such as carp. The work is being carried out in the Tissue Engineering Laboratories of the Department of Histology at UGR’s Faculty of Medicine. The constructs are intended to function as artificial corneas to address severe corneal pathology when donor grafts are not available.

The group conducted an exhaustive analysis of fish scales to assess their suitability for corneal applications. The resulting biomaterial demonstrated good functional results in laboratory studies. Experimental animals implanted with the material also showed favorable functional outcomes, supporting its potential for repair and regeneration. The findings are published in Materials & Design.

Because the raw material is a natural byproduct of fishing, the implants are described as easy to obtain and low in cost. The researchers emphasize that such accessibility could lessen reliance on organ donation by providing a regenerative alternative when transplantation is not feasible.

“Although common transplants usually offer good results, it is necessary to develop new effective methods of regeneration that do not depend on organ donation, which is subject to waiting lists,” said Miguel Alaminos, professor of Histology at the University of Granada.

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University of Granada

ibs.GRANADA Institute for Biomedical Research