Routine Blood Pressure Readings May Identify Risk of Future Cognitive Decline

Hypertension is a major contributor to vascular aging and dementia, yet routine clinical workflows rarely flag neurocognitive risk early. More...

Identifying patients at risk before symptoms appear could support targeted prevention and counseling. A newly introduced risk-assessment approach uses measurements available at every blood pressure visit to signal elevated dementia risk. Researchers have now shown that vascular aging indices derived from standard readings can help stratify adults for future cognitive decline.

The approach centers on two metrics evaluated by investigators from Georgetown University and the University of Virginia using data from the Systolic Blood Pressure Intervention Trial (SPRINT). Pulse pressure–heart rate index is calculated from heart rate and blood pressure measurements. Estimated pulse wave velocity is a marker of vascular aging derived from age and blood pressure.

The analysis comprised two studies tracking arterial stiffness patterns over time among 8,536 adults aged 50 years and older with hypertension. Over follow-up, 323 participants developed probable dementia. Researchers examined pulse pressure–heart rate index and estimated pulse wave velocity trajectories across five years.

Higher pulse pressure–heart rate index before age 65 years independently predicted a significantly higher risk of probable dementia or mild cognitive impairment. Each unit increase in pulse pressure–heart rate index was associated with a 76% higher risk. Participants with persistently elevated or rapidly increasing estimated pulse wave velocity also had a higher risk, even after adjustment for age, sex, kidney disease, cardiovascular history, smoking, and other clinical factors.

Because both indices draw on variables recorded at primary care visits, risk scoring could be integrated into existing vital-sign reviews. Framing dementia prevention in terms of vascular aging may also motivate lifestyle changes and timely initiation of antihypertensive therapy.

The investigators noted that this post hoc analysis cannot establish causation and that findings from hypertensive, higher-risk adults may not generalize to broader populations. Additional studies are needed to validate actionable thresholds and to determine whether modifying vascular aging trajectories reduces dementia risk. The work was presented at the American College of Cardiology’s Annual Scientific Session (ACC.26) in New Orleans.

“Blood pressure management isn’t just about preventing heart attacks and strokes; it may also be one of the most actionable strategies for preserving cognitive health,” said Newton Nyirenda, MD, epidemiologist at Georgetown University in Washington and lead author of the studies. “We need to start thinking about hypertension management much earlier than we typically have in order to address this in younger adults before damage starts to accumulate.”

“Clinicians should focus on individualizing risk assessments and then tailoring treatment strategies that help patients improve cardiovascular health while preventing neurocognitive decline. You don’t want to wait until a patient starts manifesting cognitive decline before you act,” said Sula Mazimba MD, associate professor at the University of Virginia and senior author.



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