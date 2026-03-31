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Automated IV Labeling Solution Improves Infusion Safety and Efficiency

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 31 Mar 2026

Medication administration in high-acuity settings is often complicated by multiple concurrent infusions, making accurate line identification essential. More...

In a 10-hospital intensive care unit study, 60% of intravenous infusion labels did not meet hospital policy, highlighting variability that can hinder line tracing and bedside safety. A new system has now launched that automates barcode-driven, standardized IV line labeling to streamline nursing workflow and support safer medication delivery.

Baxter International, Inc. (Deerfield, IL, USA) has introduced the IV Verify Line Labeling System, debuting it at the 2026 American Organization for Nursing Leadership Conference through a strategic, exclusive distribution agreement with Vigilant Software. The system is intended to replace handwritten labels with a standardized, automated approach to help reduce labeling inconsistencies that can contribute to medication errors. It is available now in the U.S.

The IV Verify workflow begins when clinicians scan a medication barcode; the system then instantly prints a three-part adhesive label displaying the drug name, administration time, and tubing change times. Color-coded, liquid-resistant labels are designed to remain legible in busy clinical environments, with two additional labels placed near the infusion pump and the patient ends of the tubing to improve line tracing. The platform includes a printer, labels, and patented ink‑free technology.

Baxter reports that one healthcare system observed increased compliance in line labeling at the point of care when using IV Verify, along with a meaningful reduction in central line associated bloodstream infections when implemented as part of a CLABSI bundle. Reported time-motion findings indicate clinicians saved an average of one to two minutes per IV setup, helping reduce cognitive burden and return time to patient care. The introduction of IV Verify aligns with efforts to advance safer infusion practices through practical, clinician-focused innovation.

“Frontline clinicians manage complexity every day, and even small inefficiencies can create risk,” said Athar Mirza, U.S. and Canada general manager of Baxter’s Infusion Therapies and Platforms division. “At Baxter, we are committed to supporting nurses at the bedside with tools that can help make care safer and more efficient. The IV Verify system replaces handwritten labels with easy-to-use technology that supports consistency, saves time and helps clinicians confidently trace IV lines so they can spend more time focused on their patients.”

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