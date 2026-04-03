We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue

Download Mobile App




Angiography-Based FFR Approach Matches Gold Standard Results Without Wires

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 03 Apr 2026

Accurately determining whether a coronary stenosis limits blood flow is essential to guide percutaneous coronary intervention, yet wire-based physiologic testing remains underused due to added procedural time and manipulation. More...

A newly introduced software-based method aims to simplify this step within routine angiography. A large randomized study now shows that an angiography-derived fractional flow reserve approach, FFRangio, achieves one-year outcomes comparable to the invasive gold standard.

CathWorks' FFRangio is designed for use in the catheterization laboratory to assess coronary physiology without pressure wires or pharmacologic hyperemia. Developed as an AI–enabled platform, FFRangio reconstructs three-dimensional coronary anatomy from standard angiographic images and computes fractional flow reserve values to determine whether lesions restrict perfusion. Investigators involved in the work included faculty from Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

The international ALL-RISE randomized trial evaluated whether FFRangio could guide revascularization decisions as effectively as invasive wire-based measurements in patients with coronary artery disease referred for angiographic assessment. The study enrolled 1,930 patients in the United States, Israel, Japan, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. Participants were assigned to FFRangio-guided assessment or conventional invasive pressure-wire testing to determine the need for percutaneous coronary intervention.

The primary endpoint was a one-year composite of all-cause death, myocardial infarction, or any unplanned revascularization. Event rates were similar between groups, occurring in 6.9% of patients with FFRangio versus 7.1% with wire-based assessment. The software-based strategy was also faster to perform in the catheterization laboratory and avoided additional steps such as introducing pressure wires or administering vasodilator medication.

The study was not blinded, and patients with prior coronary artery bypass grafting or those who might require surgery were excluded. The investigators plan follow-up analyses to assess potential cost differences between FFRangio and conventional wire-based testing. The trial results were presented at ACC.26 and published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

“We have shown that using this (FFRangio) software-based tool in the cath lab results in similar clinical outcomes at one year compared with the current gold standard of invasive wire-based assessment,” said Ajay J. Kirtane, MD, professor of medicine at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, interventional cardiologist at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, and director of Columbia Interventional Cardiovascular Care.

“Our hope is that these findings—with a technology that does not require further coronary manipulation beyond a routine angiogram—will lead to increased adoption of coronary physiologic testing as recommended by current guidelines,” added Dr. Kirtane.

Related Links
Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons
NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
CathWorks


Visit expo >
New
Gold Member
Neonatal Heel Incision Device
Tenderfoot
Antipsychotic TDM Assays
Saladax Antipsychotic Assays
New
Multi-Chamber Washer-Disinfector
WD 390
New
Tourniquet System
heidi– mein Tourniquet
Read the full article by registering today, it's FREE! It's Free!
Register now for FREE to HospiMedica.com and get access to news and events that shape the world of Hospital Medicine.
  • Free digital version edition of HospiMedica International sent by email on regular basis
  • Free print version of HospiMedica International magazine (available only outside USA and Canada).
  • Free and unlimited access to back issues of HospiMedica International in digital format
  • Free HospiMedica International Newsletter sent every week containing the latest news
  • Free breaking news sent via email
  • Free access to Events Calendar
  • Free access to LinkXpress new product services
  • REGISTRATION IS FREE AND EASY!
Click here to Register








Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
Machine Learning Approach Enhances Liver Cancer Risk Stratification
New AI Approach Monitors Brain Health Using Passive Wearable Data
AI Tool Maps Early Risk Patterns in Bloodstream Infections
Image: Pericardial adipose tissue (PAT) segmentation: A visual comparison of the ground truth segmentations of the PAT (upper row), model’s predictions (middle row) and the subtraction of two masks. From left to the right, columns represent 2D axial slices from upper to lower heart levels and the rightmost column corresponds to the 3D representation of the masked region (Zahra Esmaeili et al. American Journal of Preventive Cardiology (2026). DOI: 10.1016/j.ajpc.2026.101549)

AI Analysis of Pericardial Fat Refines Long-Term Heart Disease Risk

Accurately identifying long-term cardiovascular disease risk in asymptomatic adults remains challenging for clinicians. Missed or underestimated risk delays preventive therapy and increases the chance... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Ultrasound‑Aided Catheter Treatment Cuts Early Collapse in Pulmonary Embolism
Ultrasound Technology Aims to Replace Invasive BPH Procedures
Continuous Monitoring with Wearables Enhances Postoperative Patient Safety
Image: DBX Fiber, introduced by MTF Biologics in collaboration with Kolosis BIO, is the latest addition to the DBX family (photo courtesy of MTF Biologics)

Fiber-Form Bone Graft Expands Intraoperative Options for Spinal Fusion

Spinal and orthopedic fusion procedures often require bone graft materials that handle predictably and support bone formation. Surgeons face added complexity in difficult anatomy and challenging fusion environments.... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Revolutionary Automatic IV-Line Flushing Device to Enhance Infusion Care
VR Training Tool Combats Contamination of Portable Medical Equipment
Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections
Image: Wearable sleep data can help clinicians personalize pulmonary rehabilitation plans (photo credit 123RF)

Wearable Sleep Data Predict Adherence to Pulmonary Rehabilitation

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is a long-term lung disorder that makes breathing difficult and often disturbs sleep, reducing energy for daily activities. Limited engagement in pulmonary... Read more

Health IT

view channel
EMR-Based Tool Predicts Graft Failure After Kidney Transplant
Printable Molecule-Selective Nanoparticles Enable Mass Production of Wearable Bi...
Smartwatches Could Detect Congestive Heart Failure
Image: Provation Mira Documentation Assist allows clinicians to seamlessly document findings and maneuvers for colonoscopies by speaking naturally (photo courtesy of Provation)

Voice-Driven AI System Enables Structured GI Procedure Documentation

Documentation during gastrointestinal (GI) procedures often competes with real-time clinical decision-making and imposes a significant cognitive burden on physicians. Manual data entry and post-procedure... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Image: The Nevisense uses a non-invasive procedure that combines EIS technology with AI to provide in-depth skin analysis (photo courtesy of SciBase)

AI-Enabled Platform Supports Clinical Decision-Making in Melanoma Detection

Visual examination remains the foundation of dermatologic assessment for suspicious skin lesions, and many dermatologists are confident using clinical and dermoscopic techniques. However, studies show... Read more

Business

view channel
Medtronic and GE HealthCare Broaden Alliance Across Monitoring and Care Solution...
Quantum Surgical Acquires NeuWave from Johnson & Johnson
Medtronic to Acquire Coronary Artery Medtech Company CathWorks
Image: The program aims to advance early detection and prediction of cardiotoxicity in cancer patients and cancer survivors (Photo credit: Shutterstock)

GE HealthCare Leads Major European Initiative to Advance Cardio-Oncology Care

Cardiovascular complications are increasingly recognized among people undergoing or recovering from cancer treatment, driven by pre‑existing disease and the cardiotoxic effects of chemotherapy, radiotherapy,... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus
Webinars

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2025
Medica 2024
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022

 

MEDICA Arab Health 2021
Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2026 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE