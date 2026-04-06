Heat-Activated Skin Patch Targets Melanoma Lesions

Melanoma, a lethal skin cancer, is usually managed with surgical excision. More...

Surgery can be invasive and may not be suitable for all lesions, driving interest in noninvasive therapies. Researchers have now developed a flexible, heat-activated skin patch intended to kill melanoma cells while sparing surrounding tissue. The approach aims to target tumor cells beneath the patch and limit spread.

The stretchable, bandage-like device incorporates laser-induced graphene, a laser-etched porous carbon scaffold, loaded with copper(II) oxide and embedded in a silicone polymer. When positioned over a lesion, the patch conforms to skin, remains breathable, and is chemically inert until activation. The work was published in ACS Nano on March 5, 2026.

Activation is achieved by gently warming the patch with a low-power laser to 108 degrees Fahrenheit (42 degrees Celsius). Under these conditions, the material releases copper ions that interact with cancer cell DNA and induce oxidative stress, leading to cell death. The same pathway is expected to trigger an immune response that inhibits tumor cell migration and potential metastasis.

In laboratory studies, investigators placed the patch over cultured melanoma cells and applied heat to initiate ion release. The activated patch killed most melanoma cells directly beneath it and slowed cellular movement. Surrounding conditions were maintained without evidence of collateral damage in the culture model.

A preliminary 10-day study in mice evaluated in vivo performance. Patches applied to melanoma lesions were activated for one hour on days 1 and 5. The treatment reduced melanoma lesions by 97%, and tissue analyses showed no cancer cell migration beyond tumor borders and no copper accumulation in organs or blood.

The researchers report that the device is reusable and straightforward to administer. Based on these early findings, the technology could someday be adapted for targeted, safe, and efficient noninvasive melanoma treatment in humans.