We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue

Download Mobile App




Standardized FMT Protocol May Improve Survival in Severe C. difficile Infection

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 08 Apr 2026

Clostridioides difficile (C. More...

difficile) infection is a leading cause of health care-acquired diarrhea, and the fulminant form carries high mortality. Many critically ill patients deteriorate despite intensive antibiotics and are often too unstable for surgery, creating an urgent therapeutic gap. Rapid control of systemic inflammation in this sepsis-like state is a key clinical need. New findings demonstrate that a standardized fecal microbiota transplantation approach may quickly reduce inflammation and improve short-term survival in these cases.

At the University of Minnesota Medical School, investigators implemented a standardized fecal microbiota transplantation (FMT) protocol for critically ill patients with fulminant C. difficile infection who were deteriorating despite intensive antibiotic therapies and often too unstable for surgery. The study, published in Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology, evaluated whether FMT could reverse the systemic inflammatory response characteristic of these cases. The protocol was developed specifically for use in patients in whom conventional options were failing.

Among 18 patients treated under the protocol, FMT was associated with rapid declines in inflammatory markers and a 30-day survival rate of 78%. The authors note that C. difficile is the most common cause of health care–acquired diarrheal illness and that most of the estimated 15,000 annual U.S. deaths occur in severe and fulminant disease. The infection arises in people with disrupted gut microbial communities, most commonly after antibiotic exposure.

The findings also suggest a novel mechanism by which FMT can modulate systemic inflammation in severe C. difficile infection, which the team identifies as an area of ongoing research. Investigators are working to make this FMT treatment option more widely available across the United States. The work was provided by the University of Minnesota Medical School.

"There is an important caveat to our findings—the window for the FMT intervention is very narrow because these patients are generally extremely sick," said Alexander Khoruts, MD, professor at the University of Minnesota Medical School, director of the UMN Microbiota Therapeutics Program and a gastroenterologist with M Health Fairview.

"Therefore, the FMT formulation needs to be easily accessible. We are in a unique position at the university because we have a facility in our institution where our FMT products are manufactured in accordance with pharmaceutical standards, and treatment units are always on hand in our cryobank," said Dr. Khoruts. 

Related Links
University of Minnesota Medical School


Visit expo >
New
Gold Member
Handheld Blood Glucose Analyzer
STAT-Site
Antipsychotic TDM Assays
Saladax Antipsychotic Assays
New
Medical Adhesive
MED 5570U
New
Radiofrequency Generator
GX1
Read the full article by registering today, it's FREE! It's Free!
Register now for FREE to HospiMedica.com and get access to news and events that shape the world of Hospital Medicine.
  • Free digital version edition of HospiMedica International sent by email on regular basis
  • Free print version of HospiMedica International magazine (available only outside USA and Canada).
  • Free and unlimited access to back issues of HospiMedica International in digital format
  • Free HospiMedica International Newsletter sent every week containing the latest news
  • Free breaking news sent via email
  • Free access to Events Calendar
  • Free access to LinkXpress new product services
  • REGISTRATION IS FREE AND EASY!
Click here to Register








Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
AI Analysis of Pericardial Fat Refines Long-Term Heart Disease Risk
Machine Learning Approach Enhances Liver Cancer Risk Stratification
New AI Approach Monitors Brain Health Using Passive Wearable Data
Image: The algorithm uses geospatial clustering of past cardiac arrests to identify hotspots and guide AED placement within 200 meters to reduce retrieval distance for bystanders (photo credit: 123RF)

Algorithm Identifies Cardiac Arrest Hotspots to Guide AED Placement

Out-of-hospital sudden cardiac arrest is common and usually fatal, and survival depends on rapid defibrillation. Many communities deploy automated external defibrillators without precise guidance, which... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Angiography-Based Tool Matches Standard FFR for Coronary Revascularization Guida...
Endoscope Enables Fallopian Tube Imaging and Cell Collection for Ovarian Cancer ...
New Modular Stem System Improves Fixation and Workflow in Total Ankle Replacemen...
Image: Allevion Medical receives FDA Clearance for Vantage, introducing a fully disposable approach to minimally invasive spinal decompression (photo courtesy of Allevion Medical)

Single-Use System Enables Minimally Invasive Decompression for Lumbar Spinal Stenosis

Lumbar spinal stenosis is frequently driven by hypertrophic bone that narrows the canal and produces pain. Conventional decompression often relies on larger incisions and bulky retractors, adding time,... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Revolutionary Automatic IV-Line Flushing Device to Enhance Infusion Care
VR Training Tool Combats Contamination of Portable Medical Equipment
Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections
Image: Wearable sleep data can help clinicians personalize pulmonary rehabilitation plans (photo credit 123RF)

Wearable Sleep Data Predict Adherence to Pulmonary Rehabilitation

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is a long-term lung disorder that makes breathing difficult and often disturbs sleep, reducing energy for daily activities. Limited engagement in pulmonary... Read more

Health IT

view channel
EMR-Based Tool Predicts Graft Failure After Kidney Transplant
Printable Molecule-Selective Nanoparticles Enable Mass Production of Wearable Bi...
Smartwatches Could Detect Congestive Heart Failure
Image: Provation Mira Documentation Assist allows clinicians to seamlessly document findings and maneuvers for colonoscopies by speaking naturally (photo courtesy of Provation)

Voice-Driven AI System Enables Structured GI Procedure Documentation

Documentation during gastrointestinal (GI) procedures often competes with real-time clinical decision-making and imposes a significant cognitive burden on physicians. Manual data entry and post-procedure... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Image: The Nevisense uses a non-invasive procedure that combines EIS technology with AI to provide in-depth skin analysis (photo courtesy of SciBase)

AI-Enabled Platform Supports Clinical Decision-Making in Melanoma Detection

Visual examination remains the foundation of dermatologic assessment for suspicious skin lesions, and many dermatologists are confident using clinical and dermoscopic techniques. However, studies show... Read more

Business

view channel
GE HealthCare Leads Major European Initiative to Advance Cardio-Oncology Care
Medtronic and GE HealthCare Broaden Alliance Across Monitoring and Care Solution...
Quantum Surgical Acquires NeuWave from Johnson & Johnson
Image

New Partnership Expands Access to Predictive Tool for Patient Monitoring

Spacelabs Healthcare has signed an agreement with DEPTH Health, Inc. to make the Rothman Index available to hospitals and health systems through DEPTH’s Real-Time Advisor for Clinical Expert Routing (RACER)... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus
Webinars

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2025
Medica 2024
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022

 

MEDICA Arab Health 2021
Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2026 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE