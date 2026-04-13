Real-Time Imaging Guides CPR to Improve Perfusion

Out-of-hospital cardiac arrest remains a leading emergency, yet survival after conventional cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) is limited. More...

Chest compressions are often delivered without real-time anatomic feedback, which can compromise forward blood flow. Researchers now report a randomized clinical trial evaluating transesophageal echocardiography (TEE) to guide compressions during resuscitation. The approach seeks to raise CPR quality and inform future resuscitation practice.

Transesophageal echocardiography–guided CPR applies real-time cardiac imaging during compressions to target the left ventricle and avoid the aortic valve. The method substitutes blind compressions with image-informed targeting intended to improve forward blood flow. It is conceived to move resuscitation from one-size-fits-all guidance toward individualized, precision CPR at the bedside.

In the world’s first randomized clinical trial of this strategy, investigators compared TEE-guided CPR with conventional CPR in 132 patients with out-of-hospital cardiac arrest. The protocol used imaging to help optimize each compression. The analysis assessed survival, end-tidal carbon dioxide (CO2), and adverse events.

Overall survival did not differ significantly between groups in this pilot sample. However, patients receiving TEE-guided CPR achieved significantly higher end-tidal CO2 levels, a surrogate of improved forward blood flow and perfusion. The precision approach was implemented without an observed increase in adverse events.

The findings were published in JAMA Internal Medicine on March 23, 2026. Investigators describe the work as a step toward data-driven, personalized life support and note that larger trials are needed to determine effects on survival and to challenge current compression standards. The study was conducted by National Taiwan University.

"This novel, well-conducted, hypothesis-driven study by our team guides the way toward individually customized CPR to optimize outcomes," said Wen-Chu Chiang, clinical professor of emergency medicine at National Taiwan University and vice superintendent at National Taiwan University Hospital Yunlin Branch.