We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue

Download Mobile App




FDA-Cleared ECG Software Powers Real-Time Cardiac Monitoring at Scale

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 17 Apr 2026

AccurKardia’s AccurECG 2. More...

0, an FDA‑cleared Class II software as a medical device (SaMD), is powering Specialized Medical’s cardiac monitoring operations under a new multi‑year agreement. The deployment is actively processing live‑streaming ECG data for Specialized Medical’s Monitoring System in more than 20 clinics, medical practices, and hospitals across four states. The integrated operations are described as setting a new standard for analyzing and delivering cardiac data at scale.

Specialized Medical delivers live‑streaming, real‑time ECG data through the S‑Patch Monitoring System, enabling four tests from one device—Holter, Extended Holter, Event, and Mobile Cardiac Telemetry. The platform provides 24/7 live monitoring, real‑time alerts, and EMR‑ready reporting, while AccurECG 2.0 actively processes incoming data for near real‑time interpretation. Built for resilient connectivity across diverse patient environments, including rural areas, the integrated workflow is described as helping reduce data gaps, improve confidence in each test, and support faster clinical decisions.

AccurECG 2.0 is FDA‑cleared via 510(k) K252361 and operates as an application programming interface (API)‑driven analytics engine designed to integrate with leading device manufacturers and Independent Diagnostic Testing Facilities nationwide. The software automates ECG interpretation in near real time and generates reports optimized for clinical use. 

The active deployment allows Specialized Medical to offer a streamlined workflow that accelerates the time from an arrhythmia incident to clinical intervention. The companies state that the Specialized Medical rollout demonstrates operations at scale and marks the beginning of a broader commercial expansion of AccurKardia’s network of device and operational partners. The integrated operations are positioned to support consistent ECG analysis and delivery across diverse care environments.

“Specialized Medical gives practices live-streaming ECG data, four tests from one device, and a simpler path to better cardiac monitoring,” said Steve Burns, CEO of Specialized Medical. “Our platform is designed for resilient connectivity across diverse environments, helping reduce data gaps and supporting faster clinical decisions. AccurKardia’s AccurECG 2.0 provides the enterprise-grade analytics capability we need to match our hardware's performance, ensuring our providers receive accurate, actionable, EMR-ready reports exactly when they need them.”

“Nearly half of U.S. counties lack a cardiologist. Specialized Medical's infrastructure already reaches those communities with resilient connectivity, live-streaming data, and a clinical workflow built for scale. AccurECG 2.0 is the analytics engine behind it. Together, we are putting enterprise-grade cardiac intelligence where it is needed most,” said M. Sadeq Ali, chief operating officer of AccurKardia.

Related Links
AccurKardia
Specialized Medical


Visit expo >
Gold Member
12-Channel ECG
CM1200B
New
Gold Member
Neonatal Heel Incision Device
Tenderfoot
New
Radiofrequency Generator
GX1
New
Surgical System
Stealth AXiS
Read the full article by registering today, it's FREE! It's Free!
Register now for FREE to HospiMedica.com and get access to news and events that shape the world of Hospital Medicine.
  • Free digital version edition of HospiMedica International sent by email on regular basis
  • Free print version of HospiMedica International magazine (available only outside USA and Canada).
  • Free and unlimited access to back issues of HospiMedica International in digital format
  • Free HospiMedica International Newsletter sent every week containing the latest news
  • Free breaking news sent via email
  • Free access to Events Calendar
  • Free access to LinkXpress new product services
  • REGISTRATION IS FREE AND EASY!
Click here to Register








Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
Algorithm Identifies Cardiac Arrest Hotspots to Guide AED Placement
AI Analysis of Pericardial Fat Refines Long-Term Heart Disease Risk
Machine Learning Approach Enhances Liver Cancer Risk Stratification
Image: Examples of StrivePD Guardian messages (photo courtesy of Rune Labs)

AI Platform Interprets Real-Time Wearable Data for Parkinson’s Management

Parkinson’s disease presents fluctuating motor and non-motor symptoms that complicate day-to-day self-management and clinical decision-making. Care teams require timely, longitudinal insight into medication... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Transcatheter Valve Replacement Demonstrates High Success in Real-World Study
New Powered Stapler Enhances Intraoperative Feedback and Articulation
New Pacing Approach Cuts Complications in Heart Failure Patients
Image: Kerecis Large Meshed Fish Skin Graft (photo courtesy of Kerecis)

Fish-Skin Graft Shortens Hospital Stay in Severe Burns

Severely burned patients who require skin grafting face intensive inpatient management, where length of stay and complications such as sepsis, graft loss, venous thromboembolism, and hospital-acquired... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Revolutionary Automatic IV-Line Flushing Device to Enhance Infusion Care
VR Training Tool Combats Contamination of Portable Medical Equipment
Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections
Image: Wearable sleep data can help clinicians personalize pulmonary rehabilitation plans (photo credit 123RF)

Wearable Sleep Data Predict Adherence to Pulmonary Rehabilitation

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is a long-term lung disorder that makes breathing difficult and often disturbs sleep, reducing energy for daily activities. Limited engagement in pulmonary... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Voice-Driven AI System Enables Structured GI Procedure Documentation
EMR-Based Tool Predicts Graft Failure After Kidney Transplant
Printable Molecule-Selective Nanoparticles Enable Mass Production of Wearable Bi...
Photo courtesy of Adobe Stock

Automated System Classifies and Tracks Cardiogenic Shock Across Hospital Settings

Cardiogenic shock remains a difficult, time-sensitive emergency, with delayed identification driving poor outcomes and persistently high mortality. Many cases go undocumented even at advanced stages, hindering... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
AI-Enabled Platform Supports Clinical Decision-Making in Melanoma Detection
Image: Hyperfine’s Swoop platform is a portable, ultra-low-field MRI system that is FDA-cleard for brain imaging in patients of all ages (photo courtesy of Hyperfine)

Portable MRI System Gains CE Mark for Point-of-Care Brain Imaging

Rapid neurological assessment in emergency and critical care often hinges on timely brain imaging, yet access to MRI at the point of care remains limited. Diffusion-weighted imaging is central to stroke... Read more

Business

view channel
New Partnership Advances Physical AI into Perioperative Workflows
GE HealthCare and Medtronic Expand Alliance with Intraoperative Imaging Integrat...
External Liver Assist System Receives FDA RMAT Designation
Image: Central to Sinocare’s exhibit at CMEF 2026 was the company’s continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) portfolio (photo courtesy of Sinocare)

Sinocare Presents AI-Driven Integrated Digital Health Solutions at CMEF

At the 93rd China International Medical Equipment Fair (CMEF), Sinocare presented a comprehensive portfolio of digital health technologies designed to support integrated chronic disease management across... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus
Webinars

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2025
Medica 2024
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022

 

MEDICA Arab Health 2021
Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2026 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE