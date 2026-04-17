FDA-Cleared ECG Software Powers Real-Time Cardiac Monitoring at Scale

AccurKardia’s AccurECG 2. More...

0, an FDA‑cleared Class II software as a medical device (SaMD), is powering Specialized Medical’s cardiac monitoring operations under a new multi‑year agreement. The deployment is actively processing live‑streaming ECG data for Specialized Medical’s Monitoring System in more than 20 clinics, medical practices, and hospitals across four states. The integrated operations are described as setting a new standard for analyzing and delivering cardiac data at scale.

Specialized Medical delivers live‑streaming, real‑time ECG data through the S‑Patch Monitoring System, enabling four tests from one device—Holter, Extended Holter, Event, and Mobile Cardiac Telemetry. The platform provides 24/7 live monitoring, real‑time alerts, and EMR‑ready reporting, while AccurECG 2.0 actively processes incoming data for near real‑time interpretation. Built for resilient connectivity across diverse patient environments, including rural areas, the integrated workflow is described as helping reduce data gaps, improve confidence in each test, and support faster clinical decisions.

AccurECG 2.0 is FDA‑cleared via 510(k) K252361 and operates as an application programming interface (API)‑driven analytics engine designed to integrate with leading device manufacturers and Independent Diagnostic Testing Facilities nationwide. The software automates ECG interpretation in near real time and generates reports optimized for clinical use.

The active deployment allows Specialized Medical to offer a streamlined workflow that accelerates the time from an arrhythmia incident to clinical intervention. The companies state that the Specialized Medical rollout demonstrates operations at scale and marks the beginning of a broader commercial expansion of AccurKardia’s network of device and operational partners. The integrated operations are positioned to support consistent ECG analysis and delivery across diverse care environments.

“Specialized Medical gives practices live-streaming ECG data, four tests from one device, and a simpler path to better cardiac monitoring,” said Steve Burns, CEO of Specialized Medical. “Our platform is designed for resilient connectivity across diverse environments, helping reduce data gaps and supporting faster clinical decisions. AccurKardia’s AccurECG 2.0 provides the enterprise-grade analytics capability we need to match our hardware's performance, ensuring our providers receive accurate, actionable, EMR-ready reports exactly when they need them.”

“Nearly half of U.S. counties lack a cardiologist. Specialized Medical's infrastructure already reaches those communities with resilient connectivity, live-streaming data, and a clinical workflow built for scale. AccurECG 2.0 is the analytics engine behind it. Together, we are putting enterprise-grade cardiac intelligence where it is needed most,” said M. Sadeq Ali, chief operating officer of AccurKardia.

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