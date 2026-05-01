Magnetic Control System Enables Precise Navigation of Miniature Medical Devices

Oncology procedures require precise navigation and targeted delivery inside the body, yet current tools provide limited control in complex anatomy. More...

Invasive surgery and systemic chemotherapy can injure healthy tissues and cause significant side effects. Clinicians therefore need methods that reliably steer miniature instruments and therapeutics in confined spaces. To help address this challenge, researchers have developed a microrobotics control technology intended to enable flexible, minimally invasive interventions.

The Tuneable Magnetic End Effector (TME), created by the University of Essex’s Robotics for Under Millimetre Innovation (RUMI) Lab, generates magnetic fields that can be switched, shaped, and redirected with high precision. The system is designed to guide tiny magnetic devices inside the body across a defined workspace. It aims to support targeted therapy delivery while limiting collateral tissue damage.

Mounted on robotic arms and paired with AI-based control models, the TME manipulates individual tools, soft robotic structures, and particle swarms. Its magnetic fields can be turned on and off reliably to execute complex maneuvers. The platform is intended to bring consistent control to miniaturized devices needed for delicate procedures.

The technology’s operation relies on permanent magnets that are repositioned to vary the field, reducing power demands and hardware footprint. In laboratory tests, the team guided small magnetic objects through branching pathways, shaped soft magnetic robots, and controlled groups of magnetic particles. Using two TMEs in tandem created distinct regions with different control characteristics in the same space, expanding the method’s versatility. Details were described in Communications Engineering, where real-world experiments were reported to match computer simulations.

Potential clinical applications include directing therapies to diseased and hard-to-reach cancer tissues to improve precision and reduce side effects often seen with conventional chemotherapy. The approach could enable wirelessly controlled miniature devices to assist with operations and other delicate interventions. Further development is planned to evaluate performance in more realistic medical environments.

“Magnetic microrobotics offer a promising route toward more precise and less invasive medicine. Our system provides a new way to control miniature magnetic devices with greater flexibility, allowing us to manipulate individual tools, soft robotic structures and even particle swarms within the same platform. In the long term, this could support targeted therapies for diseases such as cancer and enable new forms of minimally invasive intervention,” said Ali Hoshiar, Head of RUMI Lab at the University of Essex.

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Universtiy of Essex