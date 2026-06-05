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AI-Guided System Supports Cardiac Ultrasound Training on Cart-Based Systems

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 05 Jun 2026

Cardiac ultrasound adoption in frontline settings often lags despite widespread investment in ultrasound equipment. More...

Many systems sit underused for cardiac imaging because acquiring standard views requires time, practice, and feedback. Educators and clinicians need scalable ways to build confidence and competency on existing carts. A new system has launched that offers AI-guided cardiac ultrasound education and real-time acquisition guidance on installed cart-based platforms.

HeartFocus Link, developed by DESKi (Bordeaux, France) as part of the HeartFocus platform, extends AI-guided cardiac ultrasound education and guidance to any cart-based system. Available now for medical schools, residency programs, and ultrasound training programs, it is designed to help healthcare professionals build confidence and competency on the ultrasound systems already in their institutions. The offering targets one of the most persistent barriers to adoption by bringing structured, guided learning to the point of training. It focuses specifically on education, hands-on practice, and image acquisition training.

The system operates as a plug-and-play software solution. A tablet running the HeartFocus Link application connects to existing ultrasound carts via a simple High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) setup and displays real-time artificial intelligence guidance alongside the live ultrasound image. The platform supports 10 standard transthoracic echocardiographic (TTE) views. A patented three-dimensional guidance module superimposes probe positioning instructions directly onto the live image, Auto Record captures clips automatically once predefined quality thresholds are met, and a real-time quality scoring feature provides immediate objective feedback during practice.

Within the broader HeartFocus ecosystem, the core HeartFocus platform is an U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-cleared AI-guided cardiac ultrasound solution. HeartFocus Link itself is intended to support education, training, and image acquisition practice and is not for diagnostic use, clinical decision-making, or treatment guidance. By focusing on training workflows rather than diagnosis, it is positioned to accelerate skill development on the carts institutions already use.

The launch expands HeartFocus’ ecosystem by combining AI-guided learning, real-time image quality feedback, structured educational pathways, and point-of-care ultrasound (POCUS) HeartFocus Certification. It extends AI-guided cardiac ultrasound training to cart-based ultrasound systems deployed across hospitals and training environments worldwide. The approach aims to make cardiac ultrasound education more accessible, standardized, and scalable across existing infrastructure.

“Cart-based systems make up the majority of clinical ultrasound infrastructure, yet utilization is often limited to a small pool of specialists and other professionals. The equipment is already there. What’s been missing is a scalable way to help more healthcare professionals build familiarity, competency, and confidence in cardiac ultrasound acquisition,” said Bertrand Moal, PhD, MD, CEO of DESKi.

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