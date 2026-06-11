Tiny Wearable Patch Tracks Heart and Respiratory Changes at Home

Auscultation and cardiorespiratory monitoring are typically limited to brief, clinic-based assessments. More...

These intermittent checks can miss evolving abnormalities and place added burden on patients who live far from care. Timely detection is especially important for people with heart or chronic respiratory disease, where deterioration often begins before symptoms appear. To help address this gap, engineers have developed a tiny wearable patch for continuous home monitoring.

The AusculPatch, created by the University of New South Wales (UNSW; Sydney, Australia) in collaboration with clinicians and biomedical engineers, is a lightweight flexible sensor that adheres to the chest or over peripheral arteries using medical adhesive tape. It weighs 3.2 grams and measures approximately 20 x 47 x 3 millimeters. The device is designed for continuous capture of mechanical activity from the heart, lungs, and blood vessels during daily life. It aims to extend hospital-style physiologic assessment into home settings without requiring recurrent clinic visits.

At the center of the patch is an ultra-thin silicon sensing element that detects subtle vibrations transmitted through skin and tissue. The sensor is tuned for extremely low-frequency signals that conventional microphones struggle to capture. Its element is designed to shield sound arriving from outside the body to reduce ambient noise interference. As a result, it can track breathing patterns, pulse waves, heart sounds, and blood flow vibrations with improved signal isolation.

Early laboratory work and small-scale human testing in healthy participants showed the patch continued to record clear heart sounds during conversation and under simulated background noise. In these studies, recorded signals demonstrated strong agreement with standard tools including electrocardiograms (ECGs), ultrasound scans, blood pressure monitors, and digital stethoscopes. Continuous cardiorespiratory data were collected while participants walked, worked, ate, and climbed stairs. The research has been published in Nature Communications on June 4, 2026.

The team reports that AI could be integrated into the continuous data stream to identify patterns linked to worsening disease and trigger alerts for patients and clinicians. Testing in about 200 patients is planned this year, including individuals with heart valve disease or implanted heart assist devices, with expansion to approximately 1,000 patients in subsequent years. The group notes that regulatory approval for a medical-grade device could take four to five years, although consumer-focused wellness versions, supported by external partners, may become available sooner.

"What we have developed is a tiny wearable device that can attach onto the human chest and hear heart sounda and respiration. Technically, it aims to replace the stethoscope, which is normally used in clinic centers to assess cardiovascular or respiration disease," said Hoang-Phuong Phan, Scientia Associate Professor and lead researcher at the University of New South Wales.

"We can potentially apply machine learning to identify abnormal signals and warn the patients, and also notify their doctor. The goal is to create a system that can automatically flag concerning changes before patients experience severe symptoms," said Chi Cong Nguyen, associate lecturer and corresponding author at the University of New South Wales.

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University of New South Wales