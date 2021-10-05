We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Feather Safety Razor

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
07 Oct 2021 - 09 Oct 2021
Virtual Venue
ESMRMB 2021 – 38th Annual Meeting of the European Society for Magnetic Resonance in Medicine and Biology
08 Oct 2021 - 12 Oct 2021
ANESTHESIOLOGY 2021 - Annual Meeting of the American Society of Anesthesiologists
08 Oct 2021 - 11 Oct 2021
JFR 2021 - Journées Francophones de Radiologie

Smartphone App Detects Pediatric Middle Ear Infections

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 05 Oct 2021
Print article
Image: Dr. Randall Bly of Seattle Children\'s Hospital checking his daughter\'s ear (Photo courtesy of Dennis Wise/ UW).
Image: Dr. Randall Bly of Seattle Children\'s Hospital checking his daughter\'s ear (Photo courtesy of Dennis Wise/ UW).
A novel application detects middle ear fluids using the speaker of a smartphone to emit sound and the microphone to analyze its echo from the eardrum.

Developed at the University of Washington (UW; Seattle, USA) and Seattle Children’s Hospital and Research Institute (WA, USA), the app is designed to assess eardrum mobility by directing a continuous 150-millisecond soundwave into the ear using a paper funnel that rests on the outer ear. The funnel guides sound waves in and out of the ear canal to measure how they bounce off the eardrum. The sound, which resembles a bird chirping, is picked up by the smartphone's microphone along with the original chirps; the interference between the two sounds is modulated by the presence of fluid in the middle ear.

In a proof-of-concept study involving 98 pediatric patient ears, the smartphone system outperformed a commercial acoustic reflectometry system, detecting middle ear infections with a probability of 85%. In another study, the researchers tested the algorithm on 15 ears belonging to younger children between nine and 18 months of age. It correctly classified all five ears that were positive for fluid and nine out of the 10 ears (90%) that did not have fluid in them. The system can be easily operated by parents without formal medical training. The study was published on May 15, 2019, in Science Translational Medicine.

“Designing an accurate screening tool on something as ubiquitous as a smartphone can be game changing for parents as well as health care providers in resource limited regions,” said study co-author Shyam Gollakota, PhD, an associate professor in the UW School of Computer Science & Engineering. “A key advantage of our technology is that it does not require any additional hardware, other than a piece of paper and a software app running on the smartphone.”

“Fluid behind the eardrum is so common in children that there's a direct need for an accessible and accurate screening tool that can be used at home or clinical settings,” said study co-lead author Sharat Raju, MD, a resident in otolaryngology-head and neck surgery at the UW School of Medicine. “If parents could use a piece of hardware they already have to do a quick physical exam that can say ‘your child most likely doesn't have ear fluid’ or ‘your child likely has ear fluid, you should make an appointment with your pediatrician,’ that would be huge.”

Otitis media with effusion (OME) is characterized by a nonpurulent fluid effusion of the middle ear that may be either mucoid or serous. Symptoms usually involve hearing loss or aural fullness but typically do not involve pain or fever. In children, hearing loss is generally mild and is often detected only with an audiogram. In general, inpatient care for OME is not required unless complications that threaten the stability of the patient's condition are suspected.

Related Links:
University of Washington
Seattle Children’s Hospital and Research Institute


Print article

Latest Health IT News

Channels

AI

view channel
Wound Telehealth Assessment System Monitors Healing Data
Tracker App Reveals Six Types of COVID-19 Infection
AI-Powered Reading Increases Mammography Accuracy
Image: AI enhance facial recognition algorithms can identify people wearing masks (Photo courtesy of Herta)

New Technology Allows Identification Through a Mask

Following the worldwide outbreak of coronavirus, an improved facial recognition solution can correctly identify people who wear facial masks. The Herta (Barcelona, Spain) facial recognition algorithms... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
UV-C Device Transforms Mobile Phones Into a Sanitizing Tool
Personal ECG Device Measures QTc Interval Prolongation
Cardiac Output Monitor Improves CABG Outcomes
Image: The NeoNavia USG biopsy system handheld driver and biopsy needles (Photo courtesy of NeoDynamics)

New Biopsy System Yields High-Quality Tissue Samples

An innovative precision biopsy system uses pneumatic pulse technology to provide controlled needle insertion and accurate lesion targeting. The NeoDynamics (Lidingö, Sweden) NeoNavia is an ultrasound... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Implanted Device Relieves Enlarged Prostate Symptoms
Reverse Shoulder Implant Reduces Glenoid Micro-Motion
Marrow Access Device Aids Orthopaedic Joint Regeneration
Image: The CORI Surgical System (Photo courtesy of Smith & Nephew)

Robotics Arthoplasty System Helps Restore Active Lifestyle

A next generation robotics knee platform boasts a modular design that enables it to be scaled across the orthopaedic service line. The Smith & Nephew (London, United Kingdom) CORI Surgical System... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Hydrophilic Catheter Promotes Discrete Bladder Drainage
Metformin May Prolong Gestation in Preterm Pre-Eclampsia
Preterm Birth Linked to Increased Risk of Autism
Image: The INVU remote pregnancy monitoring platform (Photo courtesy of INVU)

Remote Sensor Band Monitors Uterine Activity

A novel platform monitors fetal heart rate (FHR), maternal heart rate (MHR), and uterine activity (UA) from afar, allowing non-stress tests (NSTs) to be performed at home. The Nuvo (Tel Aviv, Israel)... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Wireless Hospital Bed Improves Workflow Efficiency
Neuromuscular Stimulator Treats Gait Deficits in MS Patients
Thermal Imaging Improves Diabetes-Related Ulcer Assessment
Image: The IpsiHand system uses the brain to rehabilitate arm movement (Photo courtesy of Neurolutions)

Stroke Recovery Device Facilitates Muscle Reeducation

A brain-computer-interface (BCI) system assists functional rehabilitation in stroke patients with upper extremity disability. The Neurolutions (Santa Cruz, CA, USA) IpsiHand system is designed to leverage... Read more

Business

view channel
Global PET-CT Scanner Device Market to Reach USD 3.34 Billion by 2028
Hologic Acquires SOMATEX Medical Technologies
AI-Based ICU Solution for Predicting Patient Deterioration Becomes Industry’s First...
Image: Respicardia’s remedē System (Photo courtesy of Respicardia, Inc.)

Zoll Medical Acquires CSA Systems Manufacturer Respicardia

ZOLL Medical Corporation (Chelmsford, MA, USA), an Asahi Kasei company, has acquired Respicardia, Inc. (Minnetonka, MN, USA), a provider of novel implantable neurostimulators for the treatment of moderate... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017

 

2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2021 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE