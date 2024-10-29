We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
RANDOX LABORATORIES

Download Mobile App




AI Model Predicts Patients at Most Risk of Complication During Treatment for Advanced Kidney Failure

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 29 Oct 2024
Print article
Image: The machine learning tool prevents people suffering from painful and sometimes fatal low blood pressure during hemodialysis (Photo courtesy of 123RF)
Image: The machine learning tool prevents people suffering from painful and sometimes fatal low blood pressure during hemodialysis (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

Millions of individuals with chronic kidney disease (CKD) undergo hemodialysis, a treatment that circulates their blood through a machine to eliminate toxins. A prevalent complication associated with this procedure is a sudden decrease in blood pressure, referred to as intradialytic hypotension (IDH). IDH is linked to higher rates of mortality and increased hospitalizations, and until now, there has been no reliable method to predict its occurrence. Now, a new artificial intelligence (AI) model can predict which patients are at greater risk of experiencing a drop in blood pressure.

The idea for this model originated from a previous study conducted by the University of Portsmouth (Hampshire, UK). Two years ago, the researchers has developed an algorithm capable of estimating the duration of a patient’s hospital stay upon being diagnosed with bowel cancer. By utilizing AI and data analytics, they could predict the length of hospitalization, the likelihood of readmission after surgery, and the chances of mortality within one or three months. Building upon this work, the researchers have now developed a machine learning tool, having gathered pre-dialysis and real-time data from 10 treatment centers over a span of two decades (2000-2020), involving a total of 3,944 patients. The dataset comprised 73,323 dialysis sessions, during which 36,662 IDH events were recorded.

From this information, the researchers identified 33 variables to determine which individuals were most at risk. These variables included observations routinely collected during clinical care, such as weight, temperature, age, blood pressure, medication, and treatment details. Machine learning algorithms were employed to construct a predictor aimed at preventing IDH events. Among the five different algorithms assessed, the Random Forest model exhibited the highest overall predictive accuracy at 75.5%, while the Bidirectional Long Short-Term Memory model achieved the best sensitivity at 78.5%. Additionally, the analysis highlighted that both systolic and diastolic blood pressures are crucial predictor variables. The study also evaluated the algorithm using solely pre-dialysis data inputs to simulate conditions at the beginning of a dialysis session. Although the prediction performance decreased in this scenario, it remained clinically relevant. Future efforts by the researchers will focus on developing a decision-support system for clinicians and conducting a clinical trial.

“This research highlights the value of using machine learning in healthcare, particularly in complex situations like hemodialysis,” said project lead, Dr Shamsul Masum from the University’s School of Electrical and Mechanical Engineering. “Predicting hypotension not only helps clinicians intervene early but also opens the door to personalized care. As we continue to develop and refine these models, the goal is to create a practical decision-support system that could enhance dialysis management, patient safety and quality of care.”

Visit expo >
Gold Member
Disposable Protective Suit For Medical Use
Disposable Protective Suit For Medical Use
Flocked Fiber Swabs
Puritan® patented HydraFlock®
New
3T MRI Scanner
MAGNETOM Cima.X
New
Blood and Infusion Warmer
SW300

Print article
Radcal

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Surgical Techniques

view channel
TAVI Procedure Supported by Radial Artery Access Reduces Bleeding Complications
Portable Surgical Robot Seamlessly Integrates into Any OR for Performing Cholecy...
New Thoracic Surgery Risk Calculators Support Preoperative Decision-Making
Image: The tiny battery features important capabilities that enable a variety of biomedical applications (Photo courtesy of Yujia Zhang/Oxford University)

Miniature Soft Lithium-Ion Battery Could Be Used as Defibrillator During Surgery

The development of tiny smart devices, measuring just a few cubic millimeters, requires equally miniature power sources. For minimally invasive biomedical devices that interact with biological tissues,... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Image: The portable biosensor platform uses printed electrochemical sensors for the rapid, selective detection of Staphylococcus aureus (Photo courtesy of AIMPLAS)

Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections

Approximately 4 million patients in the European Union acquire healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) or nosocomial infections each year, with around 37,000 deaths directly resulting from these infections,... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Smartphone-Enabled, Paper-Based Quantitative Diagnostic Platform Transforms POC ...
New 8-Minute Blood Test to Diagnose or Rule Out Heart Attack Shortens ED Stay
5-Minute Multiplex PCR Testing System to Redefine Point-Of-Care Diagnostics
Image: The acoustic pipette uses sound waves to test for biomarkers in blood (Photo courtesy of Patrick Campbell/CU Boulder)

Handheld, Sound-Based Diagnostic System Delivers Bedside Blood Test Results in An Hour

Patients who go to a doctor for a blood test often have to contend with a needle and syringe, followed by a long wait—sometimes hours or even days—for lab results. Scientists have been working hard to... Read more

Business

view channel
Smith+Nephew and JointVue Partner on Ultrasound Preoperative Planning in Robotic...
Stryker Completes Acquisition of NICO Corporation
BD Completes Acquisition of Critical Care from Edwards Lifesciences
Image: The Sonata System combines real-time intrauterine ultrasound guidance with targeted radiofrequency ablation in an incisionless procedure (Photo courtesy of Gynesonics)

Hologic Acquires Gynesonics to Strengthen Existing Gynecological Surgical Business

Hologic (Marlborough, MA, USA) has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Gynesonics (Redwood City, CA, USA) for approximately USD 350 million, subject to working capital and other customary closing adjustments.... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021

 

Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2024 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE