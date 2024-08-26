We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
GLOBETECH PUBLISHING LLC

Download Mobile App




Getinge Acquires Organ Transport Products and Services Company Paragonix Technologies

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 26 Aug 2024
Print article
Image: The FDA-cleared and CE-marked SherpaPak Cardiac Transport System for heart transportation (Photo courtesy of Paragonix Technologies)
Image: The FDA-cleared and CE-marked SherpaPak Cardiac Transport System for heart transportation (Photo courtesy of Paragonix Technologies)

The market for organ preservation and transportation is poised for significant growth worldwide. In the United States, reforms initiated in 2019 are reshaping the transplantation system, which is promoting enhancements in organ transplant procedures. There is also a growing trend of using organs from previously underutilized donor pools, which is increasing the overall volume of transplants. With the organ waiting list exceeding 100,000 patients in the US alone and continuous technological improvements, the combined organ transplant market in the US and EU is projected to surpass USD 10 billion by 2033, maintaining a double-digit growth rate. The US continues to be the largest and most homogeneous market in this sector.

Getinge (Gothenburg, Sweden) has entered into an agreement to acquire 100% of Paragonix Technologies (Waltham, MA, USA), a leading organ transport products and services company for an aggregated purchase price, including upfront and earn-out payments, estimated to approximately USD 477 million. This acquisition marks Getinge’s strategic entry into the dynamic field of organ preservation and transportation, which is being driven by increasing transplant activities, technological advancements, and evolving clinical practices. Through this acquisition, Getinge will enhance its offerings across the entire transplant workflow, complementing its existing pre- and post-transplant patient support products in the acute heart & lung support area, and expanding into adjacent markets such as those for kidneys, livers, and pancreas.

"We are excited to enter the organ preservation and transportation market which is rapidly evolving, driven by a global shortage of organs and the pressing need to increase transplantation volume," said Elin Frostehav, President Acute Care Therapies at Getinge. “Teaming up with Paragonix Technologies' talented team and proven technology is not just a strategic fit for Getinge, it is a catalyst to redefine the market standard, especially considering our expertise in the acute heart and lung support segment and our existing global sales network.”

"This strategic move positions us to innovate within the transplant space, and ultimately, confirms our purpose to make life-saving solutions accessible for more people and our objective to double the lives saved. We look forward to an exciting future where we continue to make a difference together with our new colleagues at Paragonix Technologies," Elin Frostehav concluded.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Getinge," added Dr. Lisa Anderson, CEO and President of Paragonix Technologies. "Our product portfolio, transplant services, and robust clinical data position us as an industry leader. Together, we look forward to making a broad clinical impact, improving patient care, and launching new innovations in transplantation and end-stage organ failure. With Getinge's global sales footprint, we can now extend our technologies and solutions to underserved patient populations worldwide."

Related Links:
Getinge
Paragonix Technologies

Visit expo >
Gold Member
Solid State Kv/Dose Multi-Sensor
AGMS-DM+
Gold Member
Disposable Protective Suit For Medical Use
Disposable Protective Suit For Medical Use
Silver Member
Compact 14-Day Uninterrupted Holter ECG
NR-314P
New
Central Monitoring System
Envoy Plus

Print article

Latest Business News

Channels

Critical Care

view channel
New Insights into Blood Flow Fluctuations to Aid Fight Against Cardiovascular Di...
AI-Enabled 3D Body Volume Scanner Predicts Metabolic Syndrome Risk
Stretchable Sensor Non-Invasively Measures Solid-State Skin Biomarkers for Early...
Image: The NAVOY algorithm assists in predicting ICU patients’ risk of developing sepsis (Photo courtesy of AlgoDx)

POC Sepsis Detection Software Provides Clinicians with Early Warning of Patient Deterioration in ICU

Sepsis, a severe reaction to infection causing widespread inflammation, can rapidly lead to organ damage and death, making it the primary cause of mortality within hospitals globally, contributing to around... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
New Device Delivers Chemotherapy Directly to Tissue Left Behind After Surgery
Light-Activated Expanding Implant to Eliminate Open-Chest Surgeries for Shunt Re...
AI-Assisted GI Endoscopy Enables Accurate Detection of Colorectal Cancer
Image: The multicomponent vascular graft overcomes the limitations of autologous/synthetic vascular grafts (Photo courtesy of Trinity College Dublin)

Hybrid Grafts to Combat Cardiovascular Disease

Cardiovascular disease (CVD) remains a leading health concern, often requiring vascular grafts for treatment. These grafts, however, frequently encounter complications such as compliance mismatch and clot... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Image: The portable, handheld BeamClean technology inactivates pathogens on commonly touched surfaces in seconds (Photo courtesy of Freestyle Partners)

First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Clinical Surfaces in Seconds

Reducing healthcare-acquired infections (HAIs) remains a pressing issue within global healthcare systems. In the United States alone, 1.7 million patients contract HAIs annually, leading to approximately... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
POCT for Infectious Diseases Delivers Laboratory Equivalent Pathology Results
Cartridge-Based Hemostasis Analyzer System Enables Faster Coagulation Testing
Critical Bleeding Management System to Help Hospitals Further Standardize Viscoe...
Image: The LEX 5-minute diagnostics platform provides an answer faster and with less hands-on effort than any existing product on the market (Photo courtesy of LEX Diagnostics)

5-Minute Multiplex PCR Testing System to Redefine Point-Of-Care Diagnostics

Point of care (POC) testing provides significant clinical benefits, particularly when results can be obtained quickly enough to inform clinical decisions during a single consultation, eliminating the need... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021

 

Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2024 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE