Smith+Nephew and JointVue Partner on Ultrasound Preoperative Planning in Robotics-Assisted Surgery

Robotic-assisted surgery can greatly enhance accuracy and reproducibility, potentially resulting in better patient outcomes compared to traditional techniques. As robotic-assisted knee surgery continues to develop, the need for solutions that accommodate diverse patient profiles, along with advanced planning and execution tools, becomes essential for personalizing surgical procedures. Pre-operative surgical planning equips the surgeon with vital information regarding the patient's anatomy, assisting in the selection of the appropriate implants before surgery begins. This foresight facilitates the just-in-time delivery of implants and instruments, conserving space and reducing both operating room (OR) time and sterilization expenses.

Smith+Nephew (Hull, UK) has entered into a co-marketing agreement with JointVue (Knoxville, TN, USA) for its patented OrthoSonic 3D Surgery Planning Technology, which is the only ultrasound device available on the market for 3D preoperative planning. By integrating JointVue’s OrthoSonic technology with Smith+Nephew’s CORI Surgical System, renowned for its compact design and scalability, they provide an optimal solution for Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs) where OR space is limited.

The CORI Surgical System distinguishes itself in the market with its image-agnostic registration capabilities, offering both image-free and MRI-powered options for pre-operative planning. With the exclusive implementation of JointVue’s OrthoSonic 3D Surgery Planning Technology for Smith+Nephew implants, surgeons now have an additional procedural solution that uses ultrasound to create a 3D plan in just minutes. This automated, radiation-free planning tool helps surgeons customize the procedure specifically for each patient.

“JointVue’s OrthoSonic technology allows surgeons and patients to get a 3D look inside their knee at the clinic in minutes without radiation - replacing a trip to the imaging center as they get ready for surgery,” said Steven MacDonald, MD, and CEO of JointVue. “The 3D image and automated planning tool helps orthopedic surgeons personalize the procedure uniquely for each patient.”

“The addition of JointVue’s technology further expands the imaging modalities available to Smith+Nephew customers for pre-op robotic planning,” added Mayank Shandil, Global SVP of Recon and Robotics Marketing for Smith+Nephew. “The combination of JointVue with the CORI Surgical System for robotic-assisted knee replacement provides a personalized solution for surgeons and patients and is a perfect fit for the growing ASC market.”

