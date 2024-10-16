Surgical Platform with Miniature Humanoid-Shaped Robotic Arms Provides Human Level Dexterity

A robotic surgical platform that mimics the natural movements of surgeons, utilizing shoulder, elbow, and wrist joints, revolutionizes their ability to replicate complete freedom of movement within the abdomen.

Momentis Surgical (Tel Aviv, Israel) has received 510(k) Clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Anovo robotic surgical platform to be used in single-site abdominal access ventral hernia repairs. Anovo is recognized as the world's first single-port robotics platform approved by the FDA for ventral hernia operations. Utilizing a single port with multiple flexible instruments has the potential to lead to less invasive and less traumatic outcomes for the tissue at the entry point, facilitated by the compact robotic system. This FDA clearance adds to the system's existing approvals for natural orifice laparoscopic-assisted transvaginal benign gynecological procedures.

The Anovo system is the first and only FDA-authorized surgical robotic platform featuring miniature humanoid-shaped robotic arms, which deliver human-level dexterity, multi-planar flexibility, and 360 degrees of articulation. These biomimetic instruments are designed to replicate the motions and capabilities of a surgeon's arms, equipped with shoulder, elbow, and wrist joints. Multiple instruments can be introduced into the body through a single portal, and the 360-degree articulation provides obstacle avoidance as well as optimal access and working angles. The latest FDA authorization represents a significant advancement in the world of robotic surgery by making Anovo a versatile robotics platform for multi-specialty use. Anovo is a true robotics platform with clearly differentiating technology that is expected to have an immediate impact on the way general surgery is performed as it has in gynecology.

"Leveraging the clinical achievements of our Anovo platform in gynecology and the connections we established with leading medical centers worldwide, we have seized the opportunity to expand to general surgery for our groundbreaking technology,” said Dvir Cohen, CEO and Co-Founder of Momentis Surgical. “Due to its size and mobility, our system can be used both in hospitals and outpatient settings, where most hernia surgeries can be performed, but are not currently, because of the limitations of existing robotic platforms. Anovo's unique features allow surgeons and patients access to robotic procedures outside the hospital by offering robotic technology to ambulatory surgical centers."

