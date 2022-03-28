AI Trained for Specific Vocal Biomarkers Could Accurately Predict Coronary Artery Disease

COVID-19view channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelMedical Imaging AICritical CareSurgical TechniquesWomen's HealthPatient Care Business Events
- State-of-the-Art Syringe Infusion System Answers Worldwide Need for Portable, Non-Electric, Versatile Infusion Pump
- Philips Capsule Surveillance Solution Identifies Deteriorating Patient Condition and Critical Events for Early Intervention
- State-of-the-Art Infusion System Solves Critical Challenges in Infusion Delivery
- Continuous Glucose Monitoring System Improves Glycemic Management and Patient Outcomes in Hospital Setting
- First-Ever Combined Temperature and Flow Sensor Ideal for Applications Requiring Real-Time Sensing In Respiratory Devices
- Wireless Camera System for Minimally Invasive Surgery Improves OR Productivity and Safety
- Post-Surgery Tissue Monitoring and Diagnostic System Detects Anastomotic Leaks after GI Surgery
- Magnetic Tentacle Robot Reaches Smallest Bronchial Tubes in Lungs to Take Tissue Samples
- Artificial Intelligence (AI) System Identifies Signs of Heart Transplant Rejection
- AI Model Trained on Pre-Treatment Laparoscopic Surgical Videos Predicts Treatment Outcomes in Ovarian Cancer
- AI-Enabled Tool Predicts Heart Attacks by Measuring Coronary Plaque Buildup in CTA Images
- AI Renal Care Solution Identifies High- or Low-Risk Patients and Recommends Actions for Treatment and Care
- AI-Enhanced ECGs Can Improve Diagnosis and Treatment of Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy
- New AI Tool Can Identify and Distinguish Between Difficult-to-Diagnose Life-Threatening Heart Conditions
- Wearable, Wireless EEG Monitoring Platform Allows Neurologists to Monitor for Seizures at Any Time from Any Where
- Global Virtual Reality (VR) in Medical Market Driven by Increasing Use of VR in Surgical Training and Patient Treatment
- First-in-Class AI Model to Identify Individuals at Increased Risk of Developing Alzheimer’s Disease
- Hybrid Operating Room Market to be Driven by Increasing Adoption of Minimally Invasive Surgical Procedures
- International Hospital Federation (IHF) Announces 46th World Hospital Congress (WHC) to Be Hosted by Lisbon in 2023
- ICU Medical’s Acquisition of Smiths Medical Could Create New Powerhouse in Infusion, Says Signify Research
- First-Ever AI Test for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s to Be Expanded to Diagnosis of Parkinson’s Disease
- New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs of Heart Failure
- Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests
- Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide
- Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells
- 3D Imaging Rapidly Diagnoses Aggressive Prostate Cancer
- AI-Based Tool Improves Diagnosis of Breast Cancer Tumors and Ability to Predict Risk of Recurrence
- Automated AI Reads Electronic Health Records
- New Data Archiving Service for Healthcare Providers
- ACR Launches U.S. Clinical Imaging Research Registry
- AI-Based Analysis of Expiratory Chest CT Images of Post-COVID Patients Shows Evidence of Small Airways Disease
- Soft X-Ray Tomography 3D Scans Show How Cells Respond to SARS-CoV-2 Infection and to Possible Treatments
- New Light on Molecular Factors Related to SARS-CoV-2 Variants Could Improve COVID-19 Management
- CT Imaging Study Confirms COVID-19 Less Severe in Fully Vaccinated Patients
- Hyperpolarized Xenon MRI Scans Detect Abnormalities in Lungs of Long COVID Patients