ZOLL to Acquire Vyaire Medical’s Ventilator Business

ZOLL (Chelmsford, MA, USA), an Asahi Kasei (Tokyo, Japan) company that manufactures medical devices and related software solutions, has become the winning bidder in an auction to acquire Vyaire Medical’s (Mettawa, IL, USA) ventilator business as part of Vyaire’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. The completion of the acquisition is subject to court approval at a sale hearing and is dependent on a successful closing that is anticipated to occur in the coming weeks.

On June 10, 2024, Vyaire announced it had voluntarily filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the U.S. The Chapter 11 filing allowed Vyaire to continue to operate while seeking to sell its business units, including the Vyaire ventilation business. ZOLL is a global leader in acute critical care and related software and diagnostic tools, and its solutions are used worldwide to diagnose and treat patients suffering from serious cardiopulmonary and respiratory conditions. Since 2014, ZOLL has manufactured ventilation devices and accessories designed for the transport of critically ill patients.

“Respiratory care has been central to ZOLL’s business strategy for many years,” said Jon Rennert, CEO of ZOLL. “If the acquisition is successfully completed, adding Vyaire’s ventilators to ZOLL’s product portfolio will enhance our ability to serve a broader range of clinicians and patients.”