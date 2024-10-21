We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
RANDOX LABORATORIES

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
22 Oct 2024 - 24 Oct 2024
Africa Health 2024
22 Oct 2024 - 24 Oct 2024
Global Health Exhibition 2024
23 Oct 2024 - 26 Oct 2024
16th World Stroke Congress - World Stroke Organization

Portable Surgical Robot Seamlessly Integrates into Any OR for Performing Cholecystectomy Procedures

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 21 Oct 2024
Print article
Image: The next-generation Versius Surgical System has received U.S. FDA marketing authorization (Photo courtesy of CMR Surgical)
Image: The next-generation Versius Surgical System has received U.S. FDA marketing authorization (Photo courtesy of CMR Surgical)

The United States represents a significant market with a strong demand for a flexible surgical robotic system applicable across various care settings. However, there has been a lack of sufficient options in the surgical field for robotic systems in the United States. Out of nearly 10 million major operating room procedures performed annually in the country, only about 2.5% were assisted by robotic technology. This highlights a pressing need for more compact, modular systems that can be utilized in different environments. A new compact, modular, and portable surgical robotic system could now enable hospitals of any size in the United States to offer robotic-assisted surgery.

CMR Surgical (Cambridge, UK) has received marketing authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the Versius Surgical System, which paves the way for the introduction of a next-generation versatile, adaptable, and digitally driven surgical robot in the United States. Versius is the first multi-port, soft tissue general surgical Robotic Assisted Surgical Device (RASD) to be successfully authorized through the FDA’s De Novo application process. Versius is designed to assist in the precise and accurate control of Versius Surgical endoscopic instruments and is indicated for use in the United States with adult patients aged 22 and older who qualify for soft tissue minimal access surgery, specifically for cholecystectomy. Globally, Versius is the second most widely used surgical robotic system, with over 26,000 surgical procedures performed across Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Versius is compact and modular, allowing it to serve as a versatile and portable surgical robot that can seamlessly integrate into nearly any operating room to conduct cholecystectomy procedures. Its design facilitates easy movement between departments, making it adaptable for various care settings. Versius mimics the human arm, enabling surgeons to achieve optimal port placement with the dexterity and precision of small, fully wristed instruments. The system offers 3D HD vision, user-friendly instrument control, and various ergonomic working positions, with an open surgeon console that may help reduce stress and fatigue while promoting clear communication among the surgical team. As a digitally driven system, Versius is committed to continuous innovation through software updates, ensuring that customers have access to the latest technology advancements. With a suite of digital applications to support surgeons, surgical teams, and hospitals, Versius delivers real-time insights to enhance proficiency and optimize surgical robotic programs.

“Securing FDA marketing authorization for Versius for use in cholecystectomy in adult patients is a significant milestone for CMR and, most importantly, for hospitals and patients who will now have greater access to robotic-assisted surgery in cholecystectomy procedures,” said Mark Slack, Chief Medical Officer and Co-founder at CMR Surgical. “With FDA authorization, we can now bring our compact and portable surgical robot to the world’s largest healthcare market, expanding the benefits of robotic-assisted surgery with Versius across various care settings in the U.S.”

Related Links:
CMR Surgical

Visit expo >
Gold Member
STI Test
Vivalytic Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) Array
Flocked Fiber Swabs
Puritan® patented HydraFlock®
New
Table-Top Reader
FCR PRIMA T2
New
Intensive Phototherapy Unit
BC 250 LCD

Print article
Radcal

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

Critical Care

view channel
Fluorescence Imaging a Game-Changer for Bedside Biofilm Detection
Spongelike Bandage with Antimicrobial Efficacy Stops Hemorrhaging and Mitigates Risk...
Key Protein Offers Potential New Treatment for Systolic Heart Failure
Image: L-R: Plaque levels in an artery before and after the nanotherapy infusion (Photo courtesy of Michigan State University)

New Nanoparticle Nanotherapy Infusion Cleans Arteries

Inflammation of the arteries serves as a major precursor and contributor to cardiovascular disease, being linked to the accumulation of harmful plaque within the arteries. There is a pressing need for... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Image: The portable biosensor platform uses printed electrochemical sensors for the rapid, selective detection of Staphylococcus aureus (Photo courtesy of AIMPLAS)

Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections

Approximately 4 million patients in the European Union acquire healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) or nosocomial infections each year, with around 37,000 deaths directly resulting from these infections,... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Smartphone-Enabled, Paper-Based Quantitative Diagnostic Platform Transforms POC ...
New 8-Minute Blood Test to Diagnose or Rule Out Heart Attack Shortens ED Stay
5-Minute Multiplex PCR Testing System to Redefine Point-Of-Care Diagnostics
Image: The acoustic pipette uses sound waves to test for biomarkers in blood (Photo courtesy of Patrick Campbell/CU Boulder)

Handheld, Sound-Based Diagnostic System Delivers Bedside Blood Test Results in An Hour

Patients who go to a doctor for a blood test often have to contend with a needle and syringe, followed by a long wait—sometimes hours or even days—for lab results. Scientists have been working hard to... Read more

Business

view channel
Stryker Completes Acquisition of NICO Corporation
BD Completes Acquisition of Critical Care from Edwards Lifesciences
ZOLL to Acquire Vyaire Medical’s Ventilator Business
Image: The JointVue OrthoSonic 3D surgery planning technology (Photo courtesy of JointVue)

Smith+Nephew and JointVue Partner on Ultrasound Preoperative Planning in Robotics-Assisted Surgery

Robotic-assisted surgery can greatly enhance accuracy and reproducibility, potentially resulting in better patient outcomes compared to traditional techniques. As robotic-assisted knee surgery continues... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021

 

Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2024 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE