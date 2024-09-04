BD Completes Acquisition of Critical Care from Edwards Lifesciences

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company, Franklin Lakes, J, USA) has completed the acquisition of Edwards Lifesciences' (Irvine, CA, USA) Critical Care product group, which will be renamed as BD Advanced Patient Monitoring.

BD Advanced Patient Monitoring offers advanced monitoring solutions that expand BD's portfolio of smart connected care solutions with its growing set of leading monitoring technologies and advanced AI-enabled clinical decision tools. BD Advanced Patient Monitoring's technologies are often used alongside the BD Alaris Infusion System in the OR and ICU. The combination of BD's new advanced monitoring and existing infusion platforms enables future innovation opportunities for closed-loop hemodynamic monitoring and IV fluid and medication administration by integrating combined company data sets and interoperability capabilities.

BD Advanced Patient Monitoring's portfolio comprises the gold-standard Swan Ganz pulmonary artery catheter, minimally invasive sensors, noninvasive cuffs, tissue oximetry sensors, and monitors. Its smart technologies are driven by advanced data analytics with machine learning and AI-based predictive and prescriptive algorithms to help clinicians better understand current and future patient conditions and provide clinical decision support tools. BD Advanced Patient Monitoring will operate as a separate business unit within BD's Medical segment in line with its smart connected care approach.

"The healthcare industry is being redefined by AI, robotics, and autonomous solutions, and our team continues to accelerate the application of these new technologies to improve the quality and cost of patient care around the world," said Tom Polen, chairman, chief executive officer and president of BD. "Today, BD is proud to welcome BD Advanced Patient Monitoring, whose leading technologies, AI-enabled solutions, and strong innovation pipeline expand our portfolio of smart, connected care solutions, create significant value for customers, and put BD at the forefront of enabling the future of health care."