Hologic Acquires Gynesonics to Strengthen Existing Gynecological Surgical Business

Hologic (Marlborough, MA, USA) has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Gynesonics (Redwood City, CA, USA) for approximately USD 350 million, subject to working capital and other customary closing adjustments.

Gynesonics is a privately held medical device company dedicated to developing minimally invasive solutions for women’s health. The company pioneered and launched the Sonata System, which is the first FDA-cleared medical device designed for diagnostic intrauterine imaging and transcervical treatment of specific symptomatic uterine fibroids, including those linked to heavy menstrual bleeding. The Sonata System is unique as the world’s first and only intrauterine fibroid ablation system that combines the safety of ultrasound guidance with the established benefits of targeted radiofrequency energy, all within a single transcervical, incision-less procedure. The transcervical delivery method avoids entering the peritoneal cavity and does not necessitate general anesthesia. The Sonata System is capable of treating most types of fibroids, including submucous, intramural, transmural, and subserous fibroids, providing a groundbreaking alternative to traditional hysterectomy and myomectomy. The acquisition of Gynesonics strengthens Hologic’s innovative portfolio of medical technologies that effectively detect, diagnose, and treat women's health conditions.

“Gynesonics’ Sonata System complements our offering and will give GYN surgeons across the globe an expanded range of options to treat women suffering from heavy periods and fibroids,” said Brandon Schnittker, Division President of Surgical Solutions at Hologic. “This acquisition furthers our commitment to providing women with minimally invasive treatment options. We are enthusiastic about the future as we work to expand access to and drive innovation for treatments that enhance women’s quality of life.”

