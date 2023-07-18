We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
GLOBETECH PUBLISHING LLC

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
28 Jul 2023 - 30 Jul 2023
SCCT 2023 – 18th Annual Scientific Meeting of the Society of Cardiovascular Computed Tomography
28 Jul 2023 - 30 Jul 2023
33rd Medicall Expo
10 Aug 2023 - 12 Aug 2023
ASCI 2023 – 16th Congress of the Asian Society of Cardiovascular Imaging

Machine Learning Model Accurately Identifies High-Risk Surgical Patients

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 18 Jul 2023
Print article
Image: Accurate and flexible ML model predicts patients at high-risk for complications after surgery (Photo courtesy of Freepik)
Image: Accurate and flexible ML model predicts patients at high-risk for complications after surgery (Photo courtesy of Freepik)

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, complications occurring 30 days post-surgery were the third leading cause of death worldwide, claiming approximately 4.2 million lives annually. Recognizing patients at high risk for post-surgical complications is crucial to improving survival rates and reducing healthcare costs. Researchers have now employed machine learning to develop and implement an efficient, adaptable model for identifying hospitalized patients at high risk for post-surgical complications.

Researchers and physicians at the University of Pittsburgh (Pittsburgh, PA, USA) and UPMC (Pittsburgh, PA, USA) developed this model by training the algorithm on the medical records of over 1.25 million surgical patients. The focus of the model was on mortality and the occurrence of major cerebral or cardiac events, such as stroke or heart attack, following surgery. The model was then validated using the records of another 200,000 surgical patients from UPMC. After validation, the model was implemented across 20 UPMC hospitals. Each morning, the program reviews the electronic medical records of patients scheduled for surgery and flags those identified as high risk. This alert enables clinical teams to improve care coordination and introduce prehabilitation measures before surgery, such as healthier lifestyle choices or a referral to the UPMC Center for Perioperative Care, thus lowering the risk of complications. Clinicians can also activate the model on demand at any time.

Additionally, the research team compared their model with the industry standard, the American College of Surgeon’s National Surgical Quality Improvement Program (ACS NSQIP), to further gauge its effectiveness. The ACS NSQIP, used at hospitals nationwide, requires manual input of patient information by clinicians and is unable to make predictions if data is missing. The researchers found their model to be more effective at identifying high-risk patients than the ACS NSQIP. As the model continues to be fine-tuned and developed, the researchers plan to train the program to predict the likelihood of other complications, such as sepsis and respiratory issues, that often result in prolonged hospital stays after surgery.

“We designed our model with the health care worker in mind,” said Aman Mahajan, M.D., Ph.D., M.B.A., chair of Anesthesiology and Perioperative Medicine, Pitt School of Medicine, and director of UPMC Perioperative and Surgical Services. “Since our model is completely automated and can make educated predictions even if some data are missing, it adds almost no additional burden to clinicians while providing them a reliable and useful tool.”

Related Links:
University of Pittsburgh 
UPMC 

Visit expo >
Gold Supplier
Creatinine Meter
StatSensor Xpress Creatinine Meter
New
Neonatal BP Cuff
Neonatal Soft Disposable Blood Pressure Cuff
New
Medical Monitor
MINIPACK 300
New
LED Surgical Light
Luvis-M200

Print article

Latest Health IT News

Channels

AI

view channel
AI Algorithm Integrates Cardiac Troponin Test Results with Clinical Data to Quickly...
AI Platform Analyzes Data from Prostate Imaging, Biopsies and Pathology to Identify...
Machine Learning Algorithm Diagnoses Stroke with 83% Accuracy
Image: AI that uses sketches to detect objects within an image could boost tumor detection (Photo courtesy of Freepik)

AI Sketch-Based Object Detection Tool Could Revolutionize Tumor Detection

An artist's sketch is brimming with individual cues that words simply cannot express fully, reminding one of the old adage 'a picture is worth a thousand words'. While emerging artificial intelligence... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
First Stand-Alone, Flexible, Fully Organic Bioelectronic Device Paves Way for Soft...
New Microsurgical Technique Improves Soft Tissue Restoration during Surgical Repair...
Laparoscopic Surgical Device Mimics Surgeon's Wrist and Finger Movements for Enh...
Image: The ‘smart’ needle is being designed to treat cancerous tumors (Photo courtesy of Current Surgical)

Tumor-Destroying System Uses Smart Needle to Treat Cancer

Cancer remains one of the leading causes of death worldwide, with over 18 million new cases reported annually. Despite more than half of these cases being detected at an early stage, curative measures... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Groundbreaking AI-Powered UV-C Disinfection Technology Redefines Infection Control...
Clean Hospitals Can Reduce Antibiotic Resistance, Save Lives
Image: The Instrument Pod is clinically proven to make the OR and sterile processing more efficient (Photo courtesy of Turbett Surgical)

Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves OR Throughput

A groundbreaking innovation enables hospitals to significantly improve instrument processing time and throughput in operating rooms (ORs) and sterile processing departments. Turbett Surgical, Inc.... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Gravity-Powered Biomedical Device Paves Way for Low Cost POC Diagnostic Testing
PT/INR Monitoring System Uses Novel Clot-Detection Technology to Deliver Results...
Multiplex PCR System Detects Bacterial and Viral Pathogens at POC
Image: The Vivalytic MRSA/MSSA Rapid Test provides a quick diagnosis of methicillin resistance at the point of care (Photo courtesy of Randox)

Rapid Bacterial Infection Test Differentiates Between MRSA and MSSA in 53 Minutes

Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) is a critical pathogen responsible for numerous hospital-acquired infections, leading to complications and increased mortality rates. The World Health... Read more

Business

view channel
Start-Ups Shaking Things Up in Health Sector at MEDICA
BD Sells Surgical Instrumentation Platform to STERIS
Global Anesthesia Workstation Market Driven by Growing Number of Surgeries
Image: The global minimally invasive surgical instruments market is expected to be worth USD 63 billion by 2030 (Photo courtesy of Konica Minolta)

Global Minimally Invasive Surgical (MIS) Instruments Market Driven by Growing Preference for MIS Procedures

Minimally invasive surgical (MIS) procedures are designed to cause less trauma compared to traditional open surgeries, resulting in lower blood loss, minimal scarring, and reduced infection risks.... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
COVID-19
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2023
ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021
Medica Arab Health 2020

 

ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2017
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2023 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE