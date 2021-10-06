Siemens Healthineers Showcases ACUSON Ultrasound Product Portfolio

Image: The ACUSON S2000 ultrasound system (Photo courtesy of Siemens Healthineers).

Siemens Healthineers (Erlangen, Germany) showcased its complete ACUSON ultrasound portfolio along with live scanning demonstrations at MEDICA 2018, the world’s largest medical trade fair. Over 5,273 exhibitors from 66 nations attended this year’s MEDICA that was held in Düsseldorf, Germany, from November 12-15, 2018.



Siemens’ comprehensive portfolio of ACUSON ultrasound machines utilizes powerful imaging technologies to meet the full range of clinical needs. The ACUSON ultrasound portfolio includes the ACUSON S family, ACUSON SC family, ACUSON X family, ACUSON NX Series and ACUSON portable ultrasound machines.



The ACUSON S family of ultrasound systems includes the ACUSON S2000, HELX Evolution with touch control for general imaging and women’s health, ACUSON S2000 ABVS, HELX Evolution with touch control for breast ultrasound, ACUSON S1000, HELX Evolution with touch control for vascular and shared services imaging, and ACUSON S3000, HELX Evolution with touch control for general imaging and interventional radiology.



The ACUSON SC family of ultrasound systems includes ACUSON SC2000 PRIME, a cardiovascular ultrasound solution that performs 2D and 3D transthoracic (TTE), transesophageal (TEE) and intracardiac echocardiography (ICE) to handle all cardiovascular imaging needs, providing the precision and speed clinicians require today.



The ACUSON X family of ultrasound systems includes ACUSON X700 that works across a wide range of ultrasound environments from shared-service to specialized arenas such as cardiology, breast, and musculoskeletal (MSK) imaging; ACUSON X600 which excels in general imaging, cardiology, and OB/GYN, delivering high-quality imaging across the shared-service environment; and ACUSON X300, a compact, portable imaging solution that delivers exceptional clinical performance across a wide variety of applications. The ACUSON NX Series of ultrasound systems includes ACUSON NX3 for examinations primarily in general imaging, shared service cardiology and OB/Gyn; and ACUSON NX and NX2 Elite, which serve a wide range of clinical applications.



Among Siemens’ ACUSON portable ultrasound machines are the ACUSON Freestyle Series, which is the world’s first wireless ultrasound solution, and ACUSON P500, a go-to platform to evaluate clinical manifestations, facilitate accurate diagnoses, and to assist procedures in emergency and critical care.



