Rober Showcases Pioneering ‘Zero Pressure’ Mattresses in Germany

Rober Ltd. (Chesterfield, UK), a company that specializes in the development and manufacture of ‘zero pressure’ technology, showcased its full range of pioneering mattress solutions at MEDICA 2018.Rober has developed a complete range of pressure ulcer mattresses catering to a variety of needs, including patients who are immobile, bariatric or have existing pressure injuries. All Rober’s mattresses are developed in conjunction with clinicians and feature clinically proven technology, which prevents pressure injuries from developing. The mattresses also have therapeutic properties, which promote the healing of established ulcers. The mattresses are fully automatic, and patients nursed upon them require less frequent manual repositioning, thus relieving the pressure on busy nursing staff. They can be used in everyday nursing environments, as well as acute care facilities.For instance, the company’s new mattress, NoDec AIRSTREAM THP (Total Heel Protection) is designed specifically to relieve pressure on the heel and lower limbs and contains an independent heel zone that prevents pressure ulcers from occurring at this site as well as helps heal existing pressure injuries. At MEDICA 2018, Rober also showcased its intensive care pressure ulcer mattress specially designed to offer pressure ulcer relief to immobile and critically ill patients. For instance, Rober’s WIZARD mattress combines the company’s signature alternating pressure cell design with an impressive tilt facility which gently turns the patient onto their side, comfortably and correctly.“Designed and manufactured in the UK, Rober’s mattresses and overlays have been developed to replicate the body’s natural movements by responding to a patient’s weight, spontaneous movement pattern and body position. They provide enhanced comfort and complete pressure elimination at regular intervals,” said Mike Hutson, Chief Executive of Rober.