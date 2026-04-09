Dynamic Pressure Overlay Reduces Perioperative Pressure Injuries

Perioperative pressure injuries are a persistent risk during long procedures, particularly when repositioning is limited. More...

Time in the operating room beyond two hours is cited as an intrinsic risk factor, and intraoperative events account for a notable portion of hospital-acquired pressure injuries, with risk rising further as case duration extends. A newly launched device now offers a low-profile alternating pressure support surface designed to redistribute pressure dynamically and help prevent perioperative pressure injuries during extended surgeries.

Agiliti has introduced Capillaire, a low-profile alternating air pressure overlay for surgical, perioperative, and emergency care environments. The overlay is compatible with most operating room tables and stretcher platforms and is designed as a multi-patient solution to maintain procedural positioning. It delivers dynamic pressure redistribution and is clinically proven to prevent and treat perioperative pressure injuries in surgeries lasting longer than two hours.

Capillaire uses a geometric series of air-filled nodes that alternately inflate and deflate in five-minute cycles to provide continuous micro-offloading and promote skin perfusion where repositioning is impractical. The low-profile design helps maintain procedural alignment while fitting a wide range of surface sizes, including pediatric and multiple operating room table configurations. A compact, quiet controller with a 15-foot latching power cord supports flexible intraoperative setups and easy portability.

Association of periOperative Registered Nurses (AORN) guidelines cited in the company's announcement note that patients at high risk for perioperative injury should be placed on an alternating air pressure support surface, as time in the operating room beyond two hours increases risk. Data referenced include findings that 23% of hospital-acquired pressure injuries occur intraoperatively during surgeries exceeding three hours, and that risk increases by about 33% for every additional 30 minutes beyond four hours. Studies of the Capillaire overlay reported reductions in operating room–related hospital-acquired pressure injury rates from 11% to 0% in cardiovascular patients and from 6% to 0% in neurosurgical patients.

Capillaire is being showcased at the AORN Global Surgical Conference & Expo. The overlay is intended for use across perioperative and emergency care settings where repositioning is limited. Its design aims to help care teams reduce intraoperative pressure risk through improved perfusion and micro-offloading.

“Pressure injuries remain a significant challenge for healthcare providers, particularly during extended surgeries or prolonged emergency department stays,” said Tim McCarty, General Manager of Beds and Therapeutic Surfaces at Agiliti. “Capillaire is the industry’s only low-profile alternating air pressure support surface, designed to deliver continuous micro-offloading and enhanced skin perfusion for patients where repositioning is limited or not possible—helping to significantly reduce the risk of hospital-acquired pressure injuries.”

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