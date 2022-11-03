Portable Clinical Scale with Remote Indicator Allows for Flexible Patient Weighing Use

A new portable clinical scale with a space-saving compact design is designed for easily changing weighing locations based on patient needs, allowing for flexible patient weighing use.

DETECTO’s (Webb City, MO, USA) SOLO-RI low-profile, portable clinical scale has a 7.25 ft / 2.2 m cable to the remote display, allowing users to position the indicator wherever it is easiest to view. The space-saving compact design allows for flexible patient weighing use. The SOLO-RI features 550 lb x 0.2 lb / 250 kg x 0.1 kg capacity, Mother/Baby mode for factoring the weight of infants and toddlers held by an adult, audible beep confirmations, large 1-in/25-mm high LCD digits, and a 14 x 15 inch platform with ribbed rubber mat that is only 2.4 inches high, making it easy for patients to step on/off.

The SOLO-RI comes ready for weighing right out of the box with included batteries, manual, wall-mount and desktop bracket, mounting screws, and carpet feet. OneWeigh units locking into Pounds or Kilograms help avoid dosage errors based on incorrect units. A multifunctional bracket is included to mount the display on a wall, or the bracket (and included feet) can be used to place it on countertop. The SOLO-RI’s Hold/Release key lets users hold a patient weight onscreen until it can be recorded in their recordkeeping.

The solo indicator features eight simple buttons that are easily identifiable in any language for use around the world. The solo comes with six AA batteries for weighing anywhere (model SOLO-RI-AC comes with AC adapter), eliminating dependency on a power outlet. The SOLO-RI provides BMI (Body Mass Index) calculation by conveniently selecting height while weighing with the easy-to-use scroll arrow keys. The scale is portable and lightweight for easily changing weighing locations based on patient needs. The included carpet feet improve weighing accuracy on carpeting. An optional carrying case with internal Velcro straps is also available (model PRODOC-CASE).

