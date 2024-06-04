We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Sekisui Diagnostics UK Ltd.

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
13 Jun 2024 - 15 Jun 2024
India Health 2024
18 Jun 2024 - 21 Jun 2024
CARS 2024 – Computer Assisted Radiology and Surgery
18 Jun 2024 - 20 Jun 2024
MedtecLIVE 2024

New Research Platform Assesses Brain Cancer Mutations during Surgery

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 04 Jun 2024
Print article
Image: Brain cancer mutations identified during surgery (Photo courtesy of Mayo Clinic)
Image: Brain cancer mutations identified during surgery (Photo courtesy of Mayo Clinic)

Brain cancer, particularly a type known as glioma, is notoriously difficult to treat and generally has a poor five-year survival rate. Given the aggressive nature of malignant tumors, rapid decision-making during surgery is crucial. A newly developed surgical platform now enables critical decisions about tumor treatment to be made within minutes during operations.

Researchers at the Mayo Clinic (Rochester, MN, USA) employed mass spectrometry to detect key gene mutations, specifically isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) mutations, in brain cancer in real-time. Mass spectrometry, a sensitive technique for analyzing substances in tissue samples, including those altered in cancer, was pivotal in this study. Over 240 small tissue biopsies were collected from patients undergoing both asleep and awake brain surgeries for suspected glioma at Mayo Clinic between 2021 and 2023, with an additional 137 biopsies provided by an international collaborator. Neurosurgeons focused on the core of the tumor to identify the IDH mutation and also examined the surrounding tissues to determine if the cancer had spread.

During surgery, the tissue samples were placed on a glass slide, and the mass spectrometer enabled researchers to identify the presence of the IDH mutation within just two minutes, achieving 100% accuracy. This capability not only enhances the accuracy of real-time diagnoses but also allows surgeons to assess the patient’s prognosis more effectively and carry out tumor resections to improve outcomes. Going forward, this innovative platform could enable surgeons to utilize the critical window of opportunity in the operating room to customize treatments based on the molecular characteristics of the tumor, fostering a more personalized approach to medicine. The researchers are continuing their studies to identify additional molecular markers in tumors where the IDH mutation is absent and plan to extend their findings to other types of brain cancers.

“The ability to identify this mutation during brain surgery means that one day in the future we may be able to treat patients with this specific mutation locally before they leave the operating room,” said Alfredo Quiñones-Hinojosa, the study’s senior author. “Therefore, we will be able to bring the fight against cancer to the operating room, before chemotherapy and radiation treatments begin, and before the disease has progressed and invaded further.” The study was published in the journal PNAS on May 28, 2024.

Visit expo >
Gold Member
Real-Time Diagnostics Onscreen Viewer
GEMweb Live
Gold Member
POC Blood Gas Analyzer
Stat Profile Prime Plus
Silver Member
Wireless Mobile ECG Recorder
NR-1207-3/NR-1207-E
New
Portable Patient Monitor
PM-2000XL

Print article

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
AI Diagnostic Tool Accurately Detects Valvular Disorders Often Missed by Doctors...
Image: AI-powered algorithm could better assess people’s risk of common heart condition (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

AI-Powered Algorithm to Revolutionize Detection of Atrial Fibrillation

Atrial fibrillation (AFib), a condition characterized by an irregular and often rapid heart rate, is linked to increased risks of stroke and heart failure. This is because the irregular heartbeat in AFib... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Novel Catheter to Reduce Risk for Associated Urinary Tract Infections and Sepsis
AI Doubles Medical Professionals’ Accuracy in Reading EEG Charts of ICU Patients...
Flexible Device Enables Sweat Gland Stimulation and Simultaneous Biosensing
Image: The adhesive sensing device seamlessly attaches to human skin to detect and monitor the wearer’s health (Photo courtesy of Jia Zhu/Penn State)

Recyclable ‘Smart Skin’ Monitors Biological Signals on Demand

Skin can serve as a crucial indicator of health, for instance, dry skin might signal a need for hydration. Both clinicians and patients could benefit immensely if skin could be even more informative, capable... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Image: The portable, handheld BeamClean technology inactivates pathogens on commonly touched surfaces in seconds (Photo courtesy of Freestyle Partners)

First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Clinical Surfaces in Seconds

Reducing healthcare-acquired infections (HAIs) remains a pressing issue within global healthcare systems. In the United States alone, 1.7 million patients contract HAIs annually, leading to approximately... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Cartridge-Based Hemostasis Analyzer System Enables Faster Coagulation Testing
Critical Bleeding Management System to Help Hospitals Further Standardize Viscoe...
Point of Care HIV Test Enables Early Infection Diagnosis for Infants
Image: POCT offers cost-effective, accessible, and immediate diagnostic solutions (Photo courtesy of Flinders University)

POCT for Infectious Diseases Delivers Laboratory Equivalent Pathology Results

On-site pathology tests for infectious diseases in rural and remote locations can achieve the same level of reliability and accuracy as those conducted in hospital laboratories, a recent study suggests.... Read more

Business

view channel
MEDICA INNOVATION FORUM for the Healthcare Innovations of the Future
Johnson & Johnson Acquires Cardiovascular Medical Device Company Shockwave Medical...
Mindray to Acquire Chinese Medical Device Company APT Medical
Image: The Critical Care acquisition will enhance BD’s portfolio of smart connected care solutions (Photo courtesy of BD)

BD Acquires Edwards Lifesciences' Critical Care Product Group for USD 4.2 Billion

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company, Franklin Lakes, NJ, USA) and Edwards Lifesciences (Irvine, CA, USA) have entered into a definitive agreement under which BD will acquire Edwards' Critical Care product... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021

 

Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2024 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE