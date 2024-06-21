We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

First-Of-Its-Kind Surgical Robotic Technology Provides Real-Time Assistance during Knee Replacement Procedures

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 21 Jun 2024
Image: The MISSO Robotic System (Photo courtesy of Meril)
Image: The MISSO Robotic System (Photo courtesy of Meril)

Robotic systems provide valuable, objective data before surgery, enabling personalization and customization to meet the specific needs of each patient, thereby significantly enhancing satisfaction after the procedure. An advanced surgical robotic system now aids surgeons by offering personalized pre-planning and precise cutting, ensuring predictable and consistent outcomes in joint replacement surgeries.

Meril Life Sciences (Gujarat, India) has introduced the MISSO Robotic System, an indigenously developed surgical robotic technology that supports surgeons during knee replacement surgeries by providing real-time assistance. The MISSO system is equipped with an optical tracking sensor, a 6-axis articulated robotic arm, and advanced safety sensors. It enables sub-millimeter precision in cutting and combines computer-assisted navigation with robotic assistance to achieve accurate alignment and shaping of knee joint components. The MISSO Robotic System enhances safety by automatically stopping if bone movement exceeds 4mm, while its autonomous features reduce the need for human intervention, thus minimizing infection risks. Additionally, the system allows surgeons to perform real-time gap checks and make intra-operative modifications to the surgical plans.

This robotic system uses 3D CT scans to create personalized surgical plans that ensure optimal implant placement and alignment, tailored to the unique anatomy of each patient. The integration of AI within the system slashes pre-operative planning time by 83% and enhances the personalization of procedures, leading to improved surgical outcomes and a lower risk of complications. The robot boasts a 98% success rate and is particularly suitable for smaller hospitals due to its minimal footprint in the operating room compared to other robotic systems. The technology, which can be adapted for other types of joint surgeries in the future, is expected to soon receive CE and USFDA approvals.

Meril Life Sciences


