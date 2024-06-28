We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Radcal

Download Mobile App




Non-Eluting Coating Actively Kills Bacteria Contaminating Surface of Medical Devices

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 28 Jun 2024
Print article
Image: Ostaguard is a proprietary antibacterial treatment that can be applied to any existing implantable device (Photo courtesy of Orthobond)
Image: Ostaguard is a proprietary antibacterial treatment that can be applied to any existing implantable device (Photo courtesy of Orthobond)

Millions of medical devices are used or implanted in patients worldwide annually. Despite rigorous sterilization protocols, device-related infections are increasingly problematic. Research indicates that 70-100% of devices removed from joint implants due to failure show contamination from various sources. Operating rooms, despite strict cleanliness standards, often harbor bacteria, leading to high risks of implant failures and infections. These infections can result in pain, reduced mobility, costly additional surgeries, and even fatalities. Now, a novel antibacterial treatment can be applied to any implantable device for robust protection against microbes responsible for most orthopedic device-related issues.

Orthobond Corporation (Monmouth Junction, NJ, USA) has pioneered a technique to covalently-bond its antibacterial molecule to implant surfaces. Using advanced covalent linker technology, the Ostaguard treatment delivers effective antimicrobial protection directly on the device surface, combating a broad spectrum of pathogens including S. aureus, MRSA, S. epidermidis, P. acnes, P. aeruginosa, E. coli, and C. albicans. Ostaguard has been rigorously tested on multiple surfaces against 12 microbes that account for nearly all device-related infections, demonstrating high effectiveness in eliminating several bacteria strains likely to be encountered in surgical settings while remaining harmless to mammalian cells.

The Ostaguard antibacterial surface treatment is versatile enough for application on various device surfaces including those used in joint reconstruction, neuromodulation, oncology, sports medicine, plastic surgery, and cardiovascular procedures. This proprietary technology is integrated during the manufacturing phase before the device is packaged and sterilized. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the De Novo marketing request for Ostaguard to be used on permanent medical devices, marking this as the first FDA-approved non-eluting coating that actively kills bacteria on a medical device surface. The initial application approved is for orthopedic spinal implants.

“We are proud of our evidence-based submission to the FDA and look forward to making our innovative technology available to a wide variety of customers. We believe our surface coating has the potential to be the standard of care for implantable devices to protect patients from pathogens, and that this will be transformative to the field of surgery and beyond,” said David Nichols, CEO of Orthobond. “This marks a huge moment in the history of Orthobond and brings to fruition the vision of our co-founders, Gregory Lutz, M.D. and Jeffrey Schwartz, Ph.D., who were committed to helping patients and physicians by providing a much needed and easy-to-implement antibacterial option to protect implants. This milestone also provides further testament to Gregory’s legacy and we are proud to be able to carry it on into this next chapter.”

Related Links:
Orthobond Corporation

Visit expo >
Gold Member
Solid State Kv/Dose Multi-Sensor
AGMS-DM+
Gold Member
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Sample-To-Answer Test
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Cartridge (CE-IVD)
Silver Member
Compact 14-Day Uninterrupted Holter ECG
NR-314P
New
Mobile C-Arm
Zenition 90 Motorized

Print article

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

Critical Care

view channel
Innovative Cuffless Blood Pressure Device Streamlines and Enhances Hypertension ...
New Study Challenges ED Protocols for Geriatric Head Injuries and Blood Thinners...
Advanced Medical Fibers to Pave Way for Surgical Sutures, Wound Dressings and Te...
Image: Colored SEM image of a microrobot made of an algae cell (green) covered with macrophage-mimicking nanoparticles (red) (Photo courtesy of Li et al, Science Robotics)

Novel Capsule Releases Microscopic Robots into Colon to Treat Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is an autoimmune disorder marked by chronic inflammation of the digestive tract, affecting millions globally with symptoms like severe abdominal pain, rectal bleeding,... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Image: The portable, handheld BeamClean technology inactivates pathogens on commonly touched surfaces in seconds (Photo courtesy of Freestyle Partners)

First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Clinical Surfaces in Seconds

Reducing healthcare-acquired infections (HAIs) remains a pressing issue within global healthcare systems. In the United States alone, 1.7 million patients contract HAIs annually, leading to approximately... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Cartridge-Based Hemostasis Analyzer System Enables Faster Coagulation Testing
Critical Bleeding Management System to Help Hospitals Further Standardize Viscoe...
Point of Care HIV Test Enables Early Infection Diagnosis for Infants
Image: POCT offers cost-effective, accessible, and immediate diagnostic solutions (Photo courtesy of Flinders University)

POCT for Infectious Diseases Delivers Laboratory Equivalent Pathology Results

On-site pathology tests for infectious diseases in rural and remote locations can achieve the same level of reliability and accuracy as those conducted in hospital laboratories, a recent study suggests.... Read more

Business

view channel
MEDICA INNOVATION FORUM for the Healthcare Innovations of the Future
Johnson & Johnson Acquires Cardiovascular Medical Device Company Shockwave Medical...
Mindray to Acquire Chinese Medical Device Company APT Medical
Image: The Critical Care acquisition will enhance BD’s portfolio of smart connected care solutions (Photo courtesy of BD)

BD Acquires Edwards Lifesciences' Critical Care Product Group for USD 4.2 Billion

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company, Franklin Lakes, NJ, USA) and Edwards Lifesciences (Irvine, CA, USA) have entered into a definitive agreement under which BD will acquire Edwards' Critical Care product... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021

 

Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2024 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE