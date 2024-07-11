We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Advances in Image-Guided Methods Enabling Intelligent Surgical Robots for Precise Procedures

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 11 Jul 2024
Image: Classification of the guidance image applied for surgical robot (Photo courtesy of Science China Press)
Image: Classification of the guidance image applied for surgical robot (Photo courtesy of Science China Press)

Traditional image-guided methods often depend on stationary equipment within the operating room, while modern surgical robots are equipped to acquire and process high-precision images in real time during surgeries. This capability provides intuitive guidance for operations. Through the use of algorithms for data augmentation, target segmentation, and instrument tracking, these robots can quickly and accurately understand the surgical environment and adapt their functions accordingly. This enhances both the efficiency and precision of surgical procedures. Now, an online review paper published in the National Science Review has summarized the latest developments in image-guided methodologies for surgical robots, highlighting how these innovations have made surgical robots smarter and more effective in clinical settings, thus broadening the scope for precise surgical interventions.

There have been notable advancements in the deployment of surgical robots for minimally invasive surgeries. Over the years, thousands of these systems have been implemented in hospitals globally, undertaking millions of procedures. By integrating sensing, control, and execution mechanisms, surgical robots aid surgeons in conducting operations that are both accurate and efficient, which helps reduce surgical trauma, lessen postoperative pain, and shorten recovery periods. The ability of these systems to sense their environment is essential for achieving a high level of autonomy and intelligent functioning, with image processing technology being at the core of this environmental awareness.

The paper, titled "Advances of Surgical Robotics: Image-Guided Classification and Application," by Professor Lihai Zhang from the Orthopedics Department of Chinese PLA General Hospital (Beijing, China), introduces a novel classification system for navigational images used by surgical robots. This system organizes images based on data acquisition methods into direct and indirect categories, and by target tracking methods into continuous, intermittent continuous, and non-continuous. This framework divides the primary characteristics and potential applications of each category, offering a foundation for differentiating various clinical surgical robot systems and general patterns in their use of navigational images. This classification aims to guide the development of more sophisticated surgical robot systems.

Despite achieving significant progress, the field of image-guided surgical robotics still encounters numerous challenges. Future research will focus on areas such as image enhancement, surgical scene reconstruction, high-fidelity surgical simulation, intelligent planning, multimodal image registration, accurate localization for deformable tissues, and augmented reality-enhanced navigation. The review concludes with a forward-looking perspective on the evolution of surgical robot technology, aiming to extend and surpass human surgical capabilities through enhanced intelligence and autonomy in surgical robots.

Related Links:
Chinese PLA General Hospital

